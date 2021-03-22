The next federal-state consultations with Angela Merkel and the heads of state of the states are taking place today.

Berlin – At 2 p.m., Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the heads of government of the federal states meet in a video link to discuss new corona measures. The day before, a draft leaked from the Chancellery, such as RUHR24.de* reported.

Accordingly, plans Merkel extended the lockdown until April 18 and stricter corona rules*. A night curfew until 5 a.m. is likely to be discussed particularly heatedly. In the past this was always rejected. * RUHR24.de is part of the editorial network of IPPEN.MEDIA.