Merkel is in the process of extending the lockdown in Germany in anticipation of new strains

January 19, 2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the country’s 16 states are expected to extend the current lockdown in Germany due to the Coronavirus, during talks later Tuesday.
The next round of talks on how to proceed with pandemic control measures was to be held on January 25, as the current restrictions are due to expire at the end of this month.
However, the date of the Merkel and state leaders’ meeting was brought forward due to concerns about more transmissible strains, some of which have already been spotted in Germany.
The country has closed schools, non-essential stores, restaurants, recreational and cultural facilities under the lockdown, which has been increasingly tightened since early November.
More than two million people have been infected with the Coronavirus in Germany so far, and 46,633 of them have died, according to the Robert Koch Institute for Disease Control.

Source: Agencies

