Angela Merkel answers questions from the members of the Bundestag.

The decision on Easter rest is to be withdrawn, the Prime Minister decided on Wednesday in a spontaneous telephone call (see update from March 24th, 12.50 p.m.).

FDP leader Lindner and left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartscher are calling for a vote of confidence (see update from March 24th, 1:12 p.m.).

Chancellor Angela Merkel faces a government survey in the Bundestag (see updates from March 24th, 1:07 p.m.).

Update from March 24th, 1:12 p.m .: While the Chancellor is speaking in the Bundestag, further demands from the opposition are pouring in. FDP leader Christian Lindner has called for a vote of confidence in response to the U-turn. “The Chancellor can no longer be sure of the unanimous support of her coalition. The vote of confidence in the German Bundestag would be advisable in order to check the ability of Ms. Merkel’s government to act, ”wrote Lindner on Wednesday on Twitter.

Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch has also called on Chancellor Merkel to put the vote of confidence in the Bundestag. “We now have a veritable crisis of confidence in the country’s political leadership,” he told the newspapers Funke media group. A consistent fight against pandemics is only possible if the Chancellor enjoys the trust of the majority in Parliament. “You should ask the vote of confidence in the German Bundestag.”

Update from March 24th, 1:10 p.m .: Chancellor Merkel begins her statement again with the declaration, not to initiate the necessary ordinance for the Easter rest, but to stop it. She would like to explain this decision again in the Bundestag. As in the statement from just now, she explains that the idea was conceived with “the best of intentions”, but at the same time was a “mistake”, mainly because too many questions were still unresolved. For her statement that such mistakes must be corrected in good time, she receives occasional applause from the MPs.

Update from March 24th, 1:07 p.m .: The government survey with Chancellor Angela Merkel begins.

Merkel in a government survey: She previously apologized to the population

Update from March 24th, 12:50 p.m .: A few minutes ago, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) appeared in front of the press to explain that there will be no separate Easter rest days. Merkel emphasized that this idea was her mistake, she was responsible for it and asked the citizens to apologize for the uncertainty.

In a few minutes she will appear in the Bundestag to answer the questions of the MPs in a government survey (see first report). After the back and forth of the last few days, there will certainly be some critical questions.

Live government survey: Merkel under fire after the Easter turnaround – Chancellor in the crossfire

First report from March 24th, 12.40 p.m .: Berlin – A lot was mixed up on Wednesday morning. At 11 a.m., Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Ministers got together again to talk about the resolutions from the Corona summit. And therein the sensation: The Easter rest is to be withdrawn. There should be no additional rest days. Merkel then said the same in a press conference that was scheduled at short notice.

The rulers came together after heavy criticism of the resolutions on Tuesday. On the one hand, the procedure of the Corona summit itself, which is discussed for hours, meetings go on into the night and information is constantly leaked to the public, until everything is overturned again. On the other hand, the resolutions also cause a great deal of unease.

Because at the time of the Easter lockdown, a lot was not yet clearly defined in legal terms. The term “rest day” suddenly came into play in the summit marathon. Parts of the economy have already sounded the alarm, supermarkets expected a rush of customers. The churches and union members were “surprised” by the announcement that Easter services should be held virtually this year. And when it comes to schools, each federal state can decide on its own how to proceed.

Angela Merkel in a government survey in the Bundestag: Corona policy sharply criticized

So there is a lot of discussion that Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has to face. On this Wednesday afternoon, after a press statement on the summit, which was called at short notice, the members of the Bundestag will also have the opportunity to ask the head of government their questions. A government survey with Merkel is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. in parliament. The question and answer session should last an hour. It is likely to be mainly about the corona policy. But the mask affair in the Union may also come up. But it will probably not get really heated, since only questions from the MPs are allowed in government surveys, no lengthy speeches.

As expected, the opposition sharply criticized the new corona rules on Tuesday. FDP leader Christian Lindner called the decision paper a “shocking document of lack of plan”. The leader of the Green Group, Katrin Göring Eckardt, complained that the federal government had “led the country into a dead end” after a year with the pandemic. The AfD MP Alexander Gauland also called on the government to think about “whether it can do something new and better”. The parliamentary group leader of the Left, Dietmar Bartsch, described the lockdown extension until April 18 as “Because-it-the-federal-government-messed-up-lockdown”.

Corona lockdown in Germany: Much incomprehension, also from the ranks of the Union

But there is also a lack of understanding from within the ranks of their own government. Among other things, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) thinks little of the divine service announcements and made opposite image once again clearly that it is a request, but not a prohibition. The Thuringian member of the Bundestag Albert Weiler (CDU) even spoke in an open letter to the Chancellor of “political failure” and called the resolutions a “declaration of surrender”. (cibo)

