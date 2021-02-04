Chancellor Merkel made it clear on TV at prime time on Tuesday that she had made a mistake. She wants to put an end to “new freedoms” for vaccinated people.

Due to the corona pandemic, many basic rights are currently restricted in Germany.

Since the vaccine came in, debates about the return to these rights have raged.

Chancellor Merkel also used an inadmissible formulation in the eyes of many – and later rowed back.

Berlin – “The virus is a democratic imposition.” That is one of the sentences from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) that will get stuck in the context of the corona pandemic. Demonstrations have to take place differently due to hygiene requirements, sometimes the radius of movement is restricted, shops and service providers have to close on instructions – in short: freedoms that were taken for granted in Germany until 2020 are now restricted due to a pandemic emergency and to protect people’s health.

Since the corona vaccine was available, there is hope that “normal life” will soon return. The discussion started early on whether vaccinated people should still be affected by restrictions. But when the tongue flickered in the debate, it quickly led in a misleading direction: there was talk of “privileges for vaccinated people”. Lawyers and some politicians became clear. It is not about privileges or special rights, but about the usual basic rights.

Angela Merkel spoke of “new freedoms” at the press conference on the vaccination summit

Chancellor Merkel also jumped on the wrong train at the press conference for the vaccination summit on Monday (February 1), so to speak. “As long as we have a situation like this now, where a very small minority is vaccinated and a large majority are not, there will be no new freedoms,” she said. With the formulation “new freedoms” she did not improve the journalist who chose exactly these words in the question to Merkel.

The FDP parliamentary group leader in the Bavarian state parliament, Martin Hagen, took up this moment immediately on Twitter: “’There will be no new freedoms,’ said Angela Merkel today. So the old ones would be enough for me … “, he wrote.

She seemed to have noticed that Merkel made a mistake at this point on Monday. She explicitly pointed out in an interview on ARD on Tuesday: “I was asked about the wrong word, which I have already used, ‘privileges'”, she recalls, even when she uses another word again. She therefore corrects herself: “We must not get used to the fact that normal life as we know it, with our freedoms, is life that is no longer normal. We want to go back there, these are basic rights and everyone has them. ”

Chancellor Angela Merkel: Will non-vaccinated people have to accept further restrictions in the future?

The discussion is still premature. Because so far it has not been clarified whether vaccinated people can continue to infect others with the corona virus. “And as long as that is not clarified, we cannot take any special measures or rights to the normal rights for vaccinated people …”, then she is interrupted by the moderator.

Looking to the future, Merkel already has a clear opinion. “I think if we were able to offer vaccinations to a lot of people later on, and then some people say – we don’t have to be vaccinated – I don’t want to be vaccinated, then maybe you have to make such differences and say: Ok, who If you don’t want that, you may not be able to do certain things. ”She pulls the debate the other way around, so to speak: Not“ vaccinated people get their rights back ”, but“ non-vaccinated people have to accept further restrictions ”.

Return to normal life for those who have been vaccinated – the vaccination rate, however, is still very low

It is foreseeable that there is still a lot of potential for discussion on this topic. Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) called in January to allow those vaccinated to visit restaurants or cinemas. “A vaccinated person no longer takes anything

Ventilator gone, ”he said Picture on sunday. This eliminates a central reason for restrictions on fundamental rights. The Ministry of Health rejected the move. Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) said the world on the other hand: “As long as I cannot vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated, such debates are superfluous.”

The fact is: According to the Robert Koch Institute, almost two million people had received the first vaccination by February 1, and around 607,000 the second. But since the vaccine is still in short supply and it will not change anytime soon, it is still necessary to prioritize people who will be vaccinated. So far, residents and people in old people’s homes and nursing homes as well as older people over 80 have been vaccinated. (cibo)