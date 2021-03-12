German Chancellor Angela Merkel intends to hold consultations with heads of state governments on March 17 regarding the start of the vaccination campaign in medical clinics.

The German news agency (dpa) learned from sources in the German government today, Friday, that the consultations scheduled for next Wednesday evening will focus on coordinating issues related to the vaccination campaign.

And the health ministers at the federal and state levels agreed yesterday, Wednesday, to start making vaccination against Corona available in medical clinics in the sixteenth week of the year, if the available quantities of vaccines allow that.

Yesterday, Wednesday, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said that this decision will be taken prior to the upcoming consultations between the federal government and the states regarding the containment of the pandemic, scheduled for March 22, explaining that the decision will be based on the recommendation of health ministers at the federal level and the states.