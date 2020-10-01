A new law on continued payment of wages in quarantine cases is currently being voted on. Merkel’s government probably wants to remove income compensation for those returning from risk areas.

A new law could soon regulate the continued payment of wages in quarantine cases.

Those returning from risk areas * will then no longer receive any loss compensation.

That could make the vacation very expensive for some.

Berlin – It had already been suggested in August that it could soon be a reality: a law that the Sick pay for travelers who return to quarantine have to be restricted under certain circumstances. At the Prime Minister’s Conference, which was chaired by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had taken place, it was decided that the aim for the future was to no longer compensate for loss of income if the quarantine was due to an avoidable trip to a Risk area is required. The decisive factor is whether the region in question was already identified as such at the start of the journey.

How Bild.de reported, could be a corresponding Change of law grab soon. At the moment it is in coordination between different ministries and had been discussed in several government circuits in the past few days. The Chancellor was also involved in the talks.

Harsh rule for those returning to travel: For some, the vacation could be really expensive

Should the law actually go into effect, the vacation could for some to the cost trap will. Because more and more popular countries are currently being declared risk areas. So applies Spain like large parts of France, Croatia or the Netherlands as particularly risky. The Austrian capital Vienna is also on the list of Robert Koch Institute (RKI), as well as the federal states of Vorarlberg and, for a few days, Tyrol.

Especially in view of the increasing number of cases and the upcoming Autumn break some fear a new wave of Returning travelersdealing with the Coronavirus* infected and could drive the number of cases up. In some federal states there is a week’s school break from October 5th. With the planned change to the law, travelers who consciously drive to risk areas would in future indirectly punished.

Angela Merkel: There is also resistance to the planned Corona law

But not everyone should agree to the change in the law, so Fig.de. There is also “Serious legal concerns” against the planned Cancellation of continued wages, since workers’ rights would be severely restricted.

“I advise against penalties such as reduced wages after a stay in the risk area,” said CDU politician Erwin Rüddel to the sheet. The chairman of the health committee fears that “it is the Follow up of contacts becomes more difficult if people have an incentive to conceal their whereabouts. ” (mam / dpa) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network.