From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Shortly before the change of government, the government of the former Chancellor Angela Merkel apparently approved two sensitive arms exports to Egypt. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

Shortly before switching to the traffic light, Merkel’s government apparently approved arms exports to Egypt. Exports to Cairo had already been sharply criticized beforehand.

Munich – Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has been in power in North African Egypt since 2014. A year earlier in 2013 he had usurped power with a massive military coup. Since then he has governed with an iron hand and in a very authoritarian manner. He recently introduced changes to the anti-terror law, which are also used against peaceful opponents of the president. His style is well known: Former US President Donald Trump even called him his “favorite dictator” in 2019, like the Wall Street Journal then reported.

In this country of all places, where, for example, human rights violations such as torture have long since become the norm, the old federal government under former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) apparently approved two delicate arms exports shortly before the change of government at the traffic light.

The approval of the exports comes from a letter from the then Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) to Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD), which the German press agency is present. At first he had mirror reported about it. The letter is dated December 7th, the day before the swearing-in of the new cabinet and the handover of Merkel to Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the Chancellery.

In the letter, Altmaier informed about a total of three arms exports that the Federal Security Council had approved. On the one hand, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems approved the delivery of three MEKO A-200 EN frigates to Egypt. In addition, according to the letter, the Baden-Württemberg company Diehl Defense has approved the delivery of 16 air defense systems of the type IRIS-T SLS / SLX to Egypt. According to the letter, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems is also allowed to export a 218 SG submarine to Singapore.

Last year, there was already a lot of criticism that Egypt was number 2 on the arms export rankings with exports worth 763.8 million euros. The country, which has been ruled with a hard hand, has been criticized for human rights violations and its involvement in the conflicts in Yemen and Libya. This apparently did not prevent the old federal government from whipping through the approval shortly before the end of the term of office.

In Egypt, political opponents and critics of the al-Sisi government are arrested and mostly sentenced to several years in prison. They are reported to end up being severely tortured in prison – according to Human Rights Watch, even 12-year-olds have been detained and tortured. Human rights activists, activists and journalists are also regularly targeted by the authoritarian ruler. Together with countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, al-Sisi supports the warlord Khalifa Haftar in the Libyan civil war.

The Federal Security Council, which is said to have approved the exports to Egypt, is a cabinet committee to which the Chancellor and seven ministers belong. This also includes the finance minister. In the old government it was Olaf Scholz, today’s Chancellor.

The Federal Government is obliged to inform the Bundestag promptly about export permits from the Federal Security Council. It can therefore be assumed that the Merkel government was only in office at the time of the decision by the Federal Security Council on the sensitive exports. That had been the case since the end of October. (bb with material from dpa)