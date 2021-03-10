Merkel usually sits in front of a professional photo wall at every switch. But already in January she gives private insights into her chancellor’s office. The whole Union should now talk about one detail.

Berlin – Since the corona pandemic, jumping from one video conference to the next has been everyday political life. This is what happened to Chancellor Angela Merkel. Until December last year, she is said to have been sitting in front of a professional photo wall with the German flag and the logo of the European Council Presidency. This is shown by the recordings of CDU MP Michael Donth, who published them on Instagram. But in January of this year, Angela Merkel gives a very special insight into her office.

Angela Merkel: Surprising detail in the background at the meeting of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group

The Chancellor’s office is on the seventh floor of the Chancellery. From there she takes part in numerous video switches. Angela Merkel is said to have moved on January 12th. Now she was no longer sitting in front of a photo wall, but at the guest table in the Chancellor’s office. At first glance, all you can see in the background is a large office with a window front. There are several beige sofas and a potted plant in the room. But RTL discovered another detail. On one sofa is a large, red heart pillow.

Surely not many would have expected that from the Chancellor. However, it leaves a lot of room for speculation. RTL has already put forward some theories for this. Perhaps the pillow is supposed to be a gift from a foundation, possibly from “A Heart for Children”? or a present from a state guest? But what the pillow is all about is still unclear. The Chancellor certainly has more worries than the unveiling of her heart pillow. After all, we are in the middle of the corona pandemic and the Union is under enormous pressure due to the mask affair.(Dana Popp)