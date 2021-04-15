ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Angela Merkel will apparently soon be vaccinated against Corona: According to reports, the Chancellor will already receive a dose of Astrazeneca on Friday.

Berlin – With “Impfluencern” the federal government wants to increase the acceptance of corona vaccinations in Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) could soon also serve as a positive example: Merkel will be vaccinated on Friday, the world is now reporting.

AstraZeneca for Merkel: Chancellor’s vaccination appointment on Friday?

According to this information, she will be given the controversial vaccine from the manufacturer AstraZeneca. After much back and forth in Germany, the vaccine is now injected into people over the age of 60. Other European countries have completely stopped corona vaccinations with Astrazeneca. The Chancellor is 66 years old and thus falls into the remaining target group for the remedy.

According to reports it was A vaccination appointment for the Chancellor had previously been canceled *. The picture wanted to know about a planned vaccination on Sunday in a Berlin vaccination center. Perhaps the meeting of the Union faction on the Chancellor question intervened. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert did not confirm these speculations – but revealed that Merkel wanted to be vaccinated shortly.

A government spokesman referred to this statement again on Thursday. He did not want to confirm the vaccination appointment on Friday. The public will only be informed after the vaccination has taken place, he said.

Corona vaccinations: Seehofer now also immunized – with Biontech: “Have a certain attitude”

Also on Thursday it became known that Interior Minister Horst Seehofer had now also gotten the vaccination behind him. He had been vaccinated since the day before, said the CSU politician in Berlin. He was justified because of his age and previous illnesses. Seehofer is 71 years old. Seehofer emphasized that he did not want to celebrate the vaccination in public. “You do it to protect yourself and the citizens or the people you deal with.”

Seehofer had recently rejected a vaccination with the vaccine from Astrazeneca brusquely – and had to put up with criticism. Everyone can have their own personal opinion on each vaccine, he now explained. “I have had a certain attitude towards drug safety since my time as Minister of Health, and I have that to this day.” When asked whether he had a choice of different substances, Seehofer said where he had been vaccinated , the vaccine from Biontech * was available. He did not find a selection.

Corona vaccination for Merkel: Other top politicians have already been vaccinated – Seehofer caused the hustle and bustle with rejection

Merkel is not the first top German politician to be vaccinated. For example, Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) has already received an initial immunization. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has already received a dose of Astrenazeneca. And SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach was also vaccinated with Astrazeneca *.

Merkel’s state of health has already been an issue in the past few days – the reason is an openly visible association on the hand. (fn) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

List of rubric lists: © Christoph Soeder / dpa