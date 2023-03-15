Home page politics

Angela Merkel spent a few days with her husband in the Canary Islands.

Germany’s ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel is once again down-to-earth and sat with her husband in second class on the flight home from vacation. But there was a mini privilege.

Berlin – Angela Merkel has now been retired for almost 16 months and has been able to call herself former Chancellor ever since. Yet eyes are still on her wherever she goes. And so it is hardly surprising that the ex-Chancellor’s vacation trips are still causing a stir.

Even during her 16-year chancellorship, Merkel’s travels with her husband Joachim Sauer – mostly to her favorite holiday destination South Tyrol – were always of great interest to the citizens of Germany. After the chancellorship, the two of them fulfilled a heart’s desire with a trip to Italy. Now the two went to an absolute favorite destination of many Germans when they feel like sun in the cold months: The Canary Islands in Spain.

Merkel flies second class after sun vacation

More specifically, the island of Fuerteventura was the destination. Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer have been enjoying the sun on the island for the past few days. Then it was time for the return flight – and that caused a stir again.

Because while Merkel’s successor as party leader Friedrich Merz flew to Sylt with a private plane for the Lindner wedding, Angela Merkel was once again a symbol of down-to-earthness.

Because the ex-Chancellor flew back to Germany in second class on the Eurowings airline. This is from a report by Picture out. According to the images in the report, Merkel sat down with an FFP2 mask in a normal window seat in a row of three on board the Airbus 320-200. Husband Joachim Sauer sat in the aisle seat. The seat in between remained empty.

Merkel in the Normalo plane: Apparently she even brings her own snacks

In the photo, Angela Merkel has a tablet in front of her to while away the flight time. Meanwhile, her husband is leafing through a file folder. During the flight she is said to have passed the time with crossword puzzles and red peppers she had brought with her.

According to the report, Merkel and her husband were accompanied to the plane by several people – probably bodyguards. But there was a mini-privilege for the Chancellor: she was allowed to go on board first – only then did the other passengers follow. According to the report, a bodyguard was sitting on board a few rows behind the couple.

After landing, she is said to have disembarked with the other passengers as usual. (rjs)