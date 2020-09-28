Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel has been very concerned about the current development of the coronavirus epidemic in Germany and expressed her fear that the figures will skyrocket in the coming months, as is currently the case in France or Spain. If local outbreaks are not effectively fought, “we will have 19,200 infections a day by Christmas,” Merkel warned this morning at a meeting of the executive of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), as quoted by several German media. It is necessary to avoid at all costs that the number of infections increases in the coming weeks “exponentially”, added the chancellor, who also questioned the will of the regional government of the city-state of Berlin to take drastic measures if the number of Infections in the German capital continue to increase as it has been before. “Something has to happen in Berlin,” the head of the German government stated bluntly, concerned about the possibility that infections could reach the levels that are recorded in Madrid or Paris.

The central district of Berlin-Mitte is, along with three other districts in Germany, the only place where the infection rate currently exceeds 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the registry of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible for coordinate national measures against the epidemic. The virology institute attributes the sharp increase to young people, international travelers and partygoers, who infect each other and spread the virus in their homes and families. Other districts of the German capital such as Neukölln, Tempelhof-Schöneberg, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg or Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf are dangerously close to the limit with which the RKI marks risk regions. In Germany 1,192 new certified cases of coronavirus were registered today, although the figure is imprecise, since the infections are poorly counted at the weekend. On Saturday there were 2,507 new cases registered, the highest figure since the end of last April.

During the meeting with the CDU executive, Merkel also stressed the need to set priorities in the face of the pandemic. Keep the economy running and schools and daycare centers open. Football is completely secondary, “said conservative German politics in reference to the efforts of Bundesliga teams to once again allow public access to their stands, albeit in small numbers. The chancellor pointed out that private parties, visits to gastronomic establishments and religious ceremonies were problematic sources of the disease. This is the case of the outbreak registered at a family party in the West German town of Bielefeld that has forced 900 people to be quarantined at home and to close ten schools. A total of 36 people who participated in a private party held in that town have so far tested positive for coronavirus. After tracking their contact persons, the authorities issued the quarantine order for those almost a thousand affected.

Do not travel to the Canary Islands



Meanwhile, the German tour operator TUI, the largest in Europe, intends to offer again from October trips to the Canary Islands, despite the fact that that Spanish archipelago is considered a risk region by the RKI and the German Foreign Ministry advises do not travel to that tourist destination. Customers interested in organized trips to the Canary Islands should be able to decide for themselves if they want to go on vacation despite the risk of infection and the obligation to quarantine when returning to Germany, Marek Andryszak, head of the TUI consortium for Germany, declares this Monday. in the Funke group newspapers. “We are counting on that many clients will weigh these possibilities,” says the TUI manager, who is convinced that, faced with the possibility of undergoing tests to diagnose the disease, many Germans will choose to travel to the islands.

Despite everything, only one in 20 citizens in Germany intends to travel abroad in the upcoming autumn school holidays, which in the case of Berlin take place in the last two weeks of October. A poll by the YouGov demographic institute highlights that 5% of those surveyed plan to spend these vacations outside the country and 9% in a German tourist destination, while another 7% say they have canceled a trip abroad on those dates and another 2% to a goal in Germany. More than two thirds of those consulted, 70%, give up going on vacation due to the coronavirus epidemic.