Angela Merkel remained true to herself in her last government statement. Other speakers use the special day to conclude. This is often positive, but not always free from criticism.

Munich – Angela Merkel is Chancellor of Germany for just under three months. After 16 years in office and dignity, the Hamburg native will no longer run for the upcoming federal election. She made her most likely last government statement this Thursday – because the parliamentary summer break will begin shortly. In doing so, she warned of cohesion in Europe – also in the Corona crisis -, common solutions to foreign policy issues such as migration or dealing with Russia and, last but not least, resolute efforts to combat climate change.

In short: it was a typical Merkel appearance. Without much emotion and concrete demands, but with foresight, the long-time CDU chairman swore the MPs to take the necessary steps towards a better future.

Merkel farewell speech: Laschet speaks of “big footsteps”

But that it was not an ordinary speech by the head of government in front of the Bundestag only became clear in the sentences that followed from the other political figures. Because they turned directly to Merkel and almost drew a line under the second-longest term of office in federal history after Helmut Kohl. The tenor was completely different depending on the party.

The current CDU leader Armin Laschet, who has the best prospects for Merkel’s successor, praised her “big footsteps”: “Everyone who runs for this office knows that.” She has mastered four world crises and is respected in Europe and the whole world: “I understand that she is the most popular politician.”

Merkel farewell speech: Scholz sees “a lot of progress for Europe” – Lindner praises “great merits”

The leaders of the coalition parties that accompanied Merkel through the 16 years also chose warm words. “I would like to thank the Federal Chancellor for the cooperation in European policy over the past four years. We have made a lot of progress for Europe. That was not a matter of course, and I believe that it is good for Germany and for Europe, ”applauded SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz.

FDP leader Christian Lindner also praised one thing: “One thing can be said today: over the past 16 years, you have always unselfishly put your strength and intellectual gifts at the service of Germany and Europe, and you have made a great contribution to this acquired.”

Merkel’s farewell speech: Baerbock recalls resistance from the CSU

It sounded similar from the mouth of the Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, who, however, could not hold back a poison arrow in the direction of the CSU: “I would like to say at this point: a lot of people in this country are grateful that you have been in crisis situations in the last We have held this Europe together for 16 years – especially against great opposition from your own parliamentary group and above all from your sister party. “Greetings to Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who will also be withdrawing from Berlin.

On the other hand, at the edges of the federal political spectrum, open wounds were drilled. “You have certainly spent more sleepless nights in Brussels than with the prime ministers of our country during the Corona crisis. Some of the accusations that have been made to you are really not your account, and you have prevented many worse things, “Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch defended Merkel, only to then add:” But I think that’s ultimately for them Not enough ambitions that we should have with Europe. “

Merkel farewell speech: Weidel misses “insight into the wrong decisions”

Alice Weidel made quite blatant accusations. The AfD parliamentary group leader complained: “This government declaration also passed, like all the others – without a glimpse of the wrong decisions that line her path as Chancellor. Wrong decisions that have deeply divided this country and caused it severe damage for years and decades. And you want to continue on this path to the bitter end. “

Virtually thank you for nothing from the center of the party, which benefits from the concerns of society like no other. And drives the split with relish. Overall, however, Merkel can feel confirmed for her course over the past 16 years – this has been underscored by the reactions across party lines. (mg)

