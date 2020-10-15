The Chancellor wants tougher corona measures. At the same time, the GroKo is afraid of the anger of the self-employed. What to do? A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis.

Does the anger wave follow the second corona wave?

In Germany, acute dangers are currently not only caused by second Corona infection wave out. Could be explosive for the federal government Year of election also the Wave of rage that is currently building up with hoteliers and hosts – keyword Ban on accommodation and Curfew.

The unexpectedly violent protests against it surprised politicians. The concern is justified that the existential fears in this industry act like a catalyst and that resistance in broader strata of the population against stricter corona measures still firing.

New Corona aid should benefit the self-employed

The move by the Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier, the Corona help remodel so that Self-employed In the future, in addition to bridging aid for fixed operational costs, being able to receive an “entrepreneur’s wage” from the state treasury is anything but altruistic from the perspective of the CDU, CSU and SPD. It’s not cheap either.

Still he is correct. The financial reserves of many of those affected are almost eight months later Corona crisis exhausted. Letting substantial parts of the middle class slide into Hartz IV is not a sensible option for action. Especially since, as the autumn report of the five leading German economic research institutes suggests, there is little hope of a quick end to the dry spell.

People not only worry about health, they fear for existence

It is true that the economy recovered quickly and strongly in the second quarter after the lockdown-related slump. But some industries, especially those gastronomy and the tourism, continue to face huge problems as long as the restrictive measures remain in place. For the people there, concern about their health is even more acute Fear for existence.