What happened?

Merkel: “Now are the days and weeks that decide” After a meeting with the mayors of the eleven largest German cities, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) explained additional restrictions in view of the rising number of corona infections and emphasized the urgency of the situation. You can read more about the meeting and the eight most important resolutions here. You can read more about the development of the pandemic worldwide here on the blog.

In Berlin, the critical value of the 7-day incidence continues to rise, and the Governing Mayor Michael Müller does not want to rule out another lockdown. In the Charité, planned operations are now being suspended again in order to avoid overloading the intensive care unit. You can find out more about the results of a joint press conference with Müller, in which the virologist Christian Drosten also took part, here on the Berlin blog.

“Liebig 34” cleared The Berlin police cleared the occupied house “Liebig 34” in Berlin-Friedrichshain on Friday. Most of the 57 occupiers left the house peacefully, but the crowd in the neighborhood was enormous. Madlen Haarbach and Alexander Fröhlich were there for you, you can read about the events here in the blog.

Nobel Peace Prize goes to the World Food Program The World Food Program (WFP) of the United Nations will receive the Nobel Peace Prize 2020. This was announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo. More about it here.

Kemmerich is withdrawing support from the FDP top leadership Thuringia’s FDP party leader Thomas Kemmerich has now found it necessary to announce that he does not consider accepting the election as head of government at the beginning of the year as a mistake. At that time he was elected with the votes of the AfD. That was one too many for the head of the FDP.

Several CDU politicians want Spahn to be a candidate He is not up for election and has so far supported Armin Laschet’s candidacy. But now party friends are pushing Health Minister Jens Spahn himself to apply for the CDU chairmanship. More about it here.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) Photo: AFP / Tobias Schwarz

What was discussed?

Avoid me, I’m from Schöneberg! The division of Berlin into risk areas imitates mistakes that Paris has already made, writes Pascale Hugues in her column on inner-city corona borders. And she also explains what that has to do with Bielefeld.

1. FC Union cannot get away with its corona nonsense: The Berlin first division club simply ignores the infection protection regulations. And even if the club occasionally cultivates the image of being different in a refreshing way – when it comes to protection against the corona virus, Union should feel very clear consequences here, demands Stefan Hermanns.

Others needed the honor more urgently: The decision in Oslo to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the United Nations World Food Program this year did not convince Christoph von Marschall. The committee’s decision is neither bold nor surprising, he finds and asks: Why not distinguish the democracy movement in Belarus?

Aiders in South Sudan unload bags of grain from the World Food Program (WFP) from a truck. Photo: dpa / AP / Matthew Abbott

What can Tagesspiegel-Plus subscribers read?

How safe is Jewish life in Germany? One year after the attack in Halle, the number of anti-Semitic crimes is skyrocketing, Jews are worried – and the corona pandemic also contributes to the threat situation.

The psychological consequences of the pandemic: “It is to be expected that a generation Corona will emerge”

The social psychologist Barbara Krahé spoke with Jan Kixmüller about stress and loneliness in the crisis as well as unequal educational opportunities in homeschooling – and which ways out of the corona blues help.

How an experiment divides a neighborhood: Charlottenburg street fight Researchers are rehearsing the redevelopment of the city at an intersection – some residents are enthusiastic, others desperate. The case shows: Berlin will not change without a fight. A report by Lars Spannagel.

Coronavirus filter: In the cold season there is less ventilation, and viruses survive particularly long when the humidity is low. What can air purifiers do? These devices are designed to purify the air in enclosed spaces.

What could we do?

Listen to music: Like every Friday, four pop critics will present the albums of the week on Radio Eins from 9 p.m. This time with Travis, Future Islands and Loudon Wainwright III. Have fun!

Visit an exhibition: The Liebermann Villa is celebrating two anniversaries with one show and shows exciting pictures of the former host Max Liebermann. If you prefer not to be in a closed room because of Corona, just visit the garden. It is beautiful in every season.

To eat out: Another thing that not everyone feels really comfortable with, but take away is also possible. And I would like to warmly recommend the Montraw on Torstrasse to you. From Israeli sashimi to grilled octopus to eggplant stew, everything is delicious here.

What should I know for tomorrow?

US President Donald Trump plans at least on Saturday his first Campaign appearance after it became known Corona infection in Florida. Trump’s personal doctor has already announced that the president has completed the prescribed Covid treatment and is allowed to attend public appointments again.

At the Sunday is International Girls’ Day the United Nations. It took place for the first time in 2012, on this day the disadvantage of girls and young women around the world should be highlighted. The girls’ day was initiated by the children’s aid organization Plan International.

In Washington begins on Monday the Hearing of Trump’s candidate for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, on the Senate Judiciary Committee. The hearing is scheduled for three to four days. Statements from the Senators and Barrett’s are planned for Monday. Barrett’s questioning is due to begin Tuesday. The position in the US Supreme Court became vacant following the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Number of the day

23 – Curfew from 11 p.m., this applies from Saturday in Berlin in the course of the tightened corona measures. What is now allowed and forbidden – an overview by Julius Betschka and Sabine Beikler.