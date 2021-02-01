Until late summer, we will have to wait in Germany, but also in the rest of the countries of the European Union, so that the supply of vaccines against the coronavirus is sufficient to immunize the entire population. That is one of the conclusions of the vaccination summit convened this Monday by Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel and the prime ministers of the 16 Germanic federated states, which was also attended by the federal ministers involved in the fight against the pandemic, senior representatives of the laboratories and pharmaceutical companies that produce the doses and the European Commission, responsible for purchasing the drug from different manufacturers for all EU countries. The debate on the delays in the production and supply of vaccines, but also on the German campaign to immunize the population and the insecurity of citizens due to the apparent chaos in the management of the program forced the holding of the meeting, of which no Great results were expected despite political pressure.

“By the end of the third quarter of 2021 we could have made a vaccination offer to the entire population,” Merkel said at a press conference at the end of the five-hour meeting, after which she stressed that the consultations have only underlined the importance of the vaccination campaign. The head of the German government pointed out that they have estimates on the quantities of doses and the delivery times of the different producers, but that there are still too many unknowns about their implementation, since the pharmaceutical companies are still in the process of adjusting and increase your capabilities. “In the first quarter of this year there will continue to be a shortage of vaccines,” warned the mayor-governor of Berlin, Michael Müller, who explained that supplies to immunize the population will increase progressively as the weeks go by and commented that After these first tense weeks, others of relaxation will arrive at the moment in which the vaccination campaign advances with great strides. The infrastructures are ready and waiting to proceed to mass vaccinate, Müller said.

The vaccination will be accelerated to the maximum at the moment in which the GPs begin to receive doses and can immunize their patients as in the campaigns against the flu, stressed in turn Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria. Söder also warned that there is no reason yet to cut the severe restrictions in force in Germany and said that there should be no relief from measures taken to slow the spread of the virus until there is an appreciable supply of vaccines.

A document prepared by the German government on the occasion of the meeting recognizes that the quantities and delivery times of vaccines depend on “numerous factors”, but “especially on the development of clinical tests, on the conclusions of the authorization processes of the authorities, of the production processes, of the supply chains of the initial components and of the results of the quality controls ”. For this reason “any forecast in this regard is always linked to insecurities and changes or alterations are not unusual,” highlights the government role. Despite the current uncertainty, Berlin expects Germany to have more than 320 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year, although the vast majority will not be delivered until the second half of 2021. After receiving 1.3 million doses In the last quarter of 2020, the German government estimates that in the first of this year there will be 18.3 million, 77 million more in the second, 126 million in the third and more than 100 million in the fourth from up to six different manufacturers.

Despite everything, the appointment at the Federal Chancellery was preceded by two good news. The German laboratory BioNTech and the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced that they will provide the European Union with 75 million more doses of their vaccine than planned in the second quarter of this year and the German group Bayer announced that it will join the production of vaccines. The pharmaceutical consortium stressed that it will collaborate with the German laboratory CureVac in the production of a vaccine whose development process is in the final phase. “We have the necessary capabilities and capabilities to manufacture the CureVac vaccine,” stated Bayer President Stefan Oelrich. The German laboratory, whose vaccine is similar to those developed by BioNTech and Moderna, expects to have passed the final authorization process by the European pharmaceutical authorities at the latest in the second quarter of this year.