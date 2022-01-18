Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Even in retirement, Angela Merkel is still well ahead of her successor Olaf Scholz in the popularity ranking. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

More than a month after leaving office, former Chancellor Merkel is still the most popular politician in Germany. Well ahead of her successor Olaf Scholz.

Berlin – For 16 years, the Chancellor of Germany was called Angela Merkel. The CDU politician, who had to vacate her chair in the Chancellery in early December for her successor Olaf Scholz (SPD), has shaped the political landscape in the Federal Republic like no other person since 2005. A new survey shows that the stateswoman still has a good standing among the population because of her time in office.

Popularity ranking: Merkel continues to grow in retirement and leaves Scholz behind

The opinion research institute INSA has on behalf of image between 14 and 17 January 2130 citizens in Germany were asked about their favorite politicians. The undisputed leader in the popularity ranking is the former chancellor again in the new week. Merkel received 59.3 points and improved her popularity rating from the previous survey by two points. The 67-year-old is three points better than at the beginning of December, when Merkel retired. But even away from the big political stage, former Chancellor Scholz steals the show.

The current Federal Chancellor cannot improve his poll numbers and, with 51.1 (+/-0), takes third place, well behind his Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) with 56.6 points (+1). CSU boss Markus Söder makes up one place and is now in fourth place with 47.6 points (+1). Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) completes the top five with 47.2 points (+1).

Survey: SPD and Union lose slightly – majority for red-red-green

The Sunday question shows only slight changes in the survey. If there were a general election next Sunday, 26 percent of those polled would vote for the SPD. A drop of 0.5 percentage points compared to the last survey. The Union also had to lose half a percentage point and is in second place with 22.5 percent. The Greens remain the third strongest force with 15.5 percent (+0.5) ahead of the FDP (+/-0) and AfD (+/-0) with eleven percent each. At 6 percent (+1), the left rank far behind, just above the 5 percent hurdle.

Due to the gains made by the left, there would also be a majority for a red-red-green coalition based on the current survey. The Union is currently the only party in the ranking to have a worse result than in the federal elections in September, when it received 24.1 percent of the votes. (fd)