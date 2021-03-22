German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet today, Monday, with state leaders to discuss whether there is a need to return to tightening the lockdown after the country has crossed a major threshold in the numbers of coronavirus infections.

Despite hopes of further easing the lockdown by the Easter holiday, which falls at the beginning of next April, Germany is likely to halt its plans to reopen public life after new infections surpassed an important benchmark on Sunday within seven days.

German officials at the federal and state levels previously agreed to use “emergency brakes” and to renew restrictions if the number of new infections per 100,000 people within a week exceeded the 100 threshold for three consecutive days. Yesterday, Sunday, this infection rate rose to 103.9 injuries.

The discussions, which will take place via the Internet, will revolve around the possibility of allowing citizens at least to travel to vacation spots in their states during the Easter holiday.