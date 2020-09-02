According to the German government, the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been poisoned with a chemical agent. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced on Wednesday that a special Bundeswehr laboratory had toxicologically examined Nawalny’s samples at the instigation of the Charité.

“This provided unequivocal evidence of a chemical warfare agent from the Novitschok Group.” In 2018, the Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with Novitschok in Great Britain. The finding corroborates the suspicion that Russian government agencies are behind the attack on Navalny.

“The information about the attempted poisoning of one of Russia’s leading opposition figures is shocking,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Wednesday. You condemn the attack in the strongest possible terms. Navalny “should be silenced”.

The Russian opposition leader fell seriously ill on a trip to Siberia on August 20 and was flown to Germany two days later. Since then he has been treated at the Berlin Charité. His health was “still serious,” said a Charité spokeswoman on Wednesday. Navalny is in the intensive care unit and is artificially ventilated. “A longer course of the disease is to be expected.”

Merkel consulted with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD), Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD), Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU), Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD), Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) and Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) on the Findings and about “further steps”.

This crisis meeting is an indication of how seriously the Chancellor takes the Navalny case. The Federal President and the parliamentary groups in the Bundestag were also informed of the results of the investigation.

“We expect the Russian government to agree to this process,” stressed Merkel. “There are now very serious questions that only the Russian government can and must answer.” The world will wait for answers. The Russian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office on Wednesday.

“He was once again unequivocally sent the request from the federal government to fully and transparently explain the background to this now proven poisoning of Alexej Navalny,” said Maas. The Kremlin announced on Wednesday evening that the Russian leadership was ready to “cooperate fully” with Berlin.

The Federal Government also wants to inform the EU and NATO about the findings. “We will discuss together and, in the light of Russian submissions, decide on an appropriate joint reaction,” announced Merkel.

After Skripal was poisoned with Novichok in 2018, the British government assumed that the act was most likely approved at a high government level in Moscow. The two alleged perpetrators had been identified as employees of the Russian military intelligence service GRU. The majority of the EU states, including Germany, then expelled Russian secret service agents who were accredited as diplomats at the respective embassies.

“Rethinking relations with Russia in general”

The term Novitschok covers several nerve agents that were still developed in the Soviet Union. Their existence was not known until the early 1990s. Novitschok enters the body through the skin or the respiratory tract, and within a few hours there is a risk of death from suffocation.

Both representatives of the ruling coalition and the opposition are calling for a realignment of German Russia policy after Navalny was poisoned. The Union’s deputy parliamentary group leader, Johann Wadephul (CDU), said that the process “for which the Russian government is responsible” shows that Russia cannot be a trustworthy international partner. “Germany and the European Union must fundamentally rethink their relations with Russia.”

The Green parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt and the Green MP Manuel Sarrazin also called on the government to rethink its policy towards the Kremlin. “The further now obvious murder attempt again reveals the mafia-like character of the Kremlin.”