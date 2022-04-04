Former Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended the decision taken in 2008 not to invite Ukraine to join the Atlantic Alliance and rejected criticism of her by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “The retired federal chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel defends her decisions in relation to the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008,” said a spokeswoman for the former head of the German government. Merkel also expressed her support for international efforts to end Russia’s offensive war in Ukraine. “In the face of the atrocities committed in Bucha and other places in Ukraine, the efforts of the federal government and the international community of states to support Ukraine and end the barbarism and Russia’s war against Ukraine have the full support of the former Federal Chancellor” added the spokeswoman.

Previously, Zelensky had proposed to Merkel and former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to travel to Bucha to get an idea of ​​the failure of their policy towards Russia and personally see the atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces against the civilian population in their withdrawal from northern Ukraine. At the summit in Romania in 2008, the countries of the Atlantic Alliance opened up the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, but later backed down so as not to irritate Russia. Both Merkel and Sarkozy then blocked demands from other alliance partners to facilitate Ukraine’s quick entry into the organization.