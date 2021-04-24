Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel defended this Saturday the application of the so-called “emergency brake” and the issuance of curfews in most of Germany from tonight on the occasion of the entry into force of the revised and toughened Federal Law for the Prevention of Infections. It is “urgently necessary” to stop the third wave of the pandemic in this country, Merkel said in her traditional weekend video message to the population. Approved by the Bundestag and the Bundesrat, the two German parliamentary chambers, and initialed this Thursday by Federal President Frank Walter Steinmeier, the new law aims to “stop, stop and reverse” the coronavirus pandemic until reaching a situation in the make it possible to loosen restrictions without risk of infections rising sharply again, Merkel said. He added that “the measures contemplated by the ’emergency brake’ are tough and all colleagues from the federal government, as well as members of the Bundestag and the Bundesrat, were aware of this during their discussion.”

“As much as we would have wished the existence of other less burdensome ways to break and reverse the third wave, we must be aware that they do not exist,” stressed the Federal Chancellor, who stated that no country has managed to cope with the sharp increase in taxes. contagions without applying drastic measures such as curfews. Angela Merkel pointed out that the tightening of the restrictions is also due to “the real cries for help” that doctors and health personnel launch from hospitals. “These people work for us to the limit of their possibilities to save the lives of coronavirus patients,” added the head of the federal government, who appealed to the solidarity of all citizens: “we, the state, society, citizens, we must all help ». Likewise, she was convinced that the immunization process of the inhabitants of Germany will help to alleviate the situation little by little.

“Our vaccination campaign is increasingly powerful” as the supply of vaccines increases and the number of people who are immunized every day, said the conservative policy, for which this operation “is the key to overcoming the pandemic.” He also announced that “if we can now clearly and rapidly reduce infections, it will be possible to ease restrictions step by step in a foreseeable time.” With the entry into force of the revised Federal Law for the Prevention of Infections, the 16 German federal states cede a good part of their powers in health matters to the federal chancellor and her government, who can thus dictate uniform regulations throughout the country and avoid that each German region applies them differently. Berlin assumes the leadership of the fight against the pandemic in those regions or localities where the rate of new infections exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a week for three days in a row. At that time and among other measures, curfews are issued from 10 pm to 5 am and contacts are limited to a single person outside the home, both indoors and outdoors.

The average incidence of the virus in Germany is currently 175.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with 24,792 new infections in the last 24 hours and 290 deaths. So far 22.8% of the inhabitants of this country have been immunized with at least one dose of vaccine and 7% have already received both. In the case of Berlin, from the night of this Saturday it is forbidden to go out to the street from 10 pm because the incidence of the virus is 135 cases. As in most of the country, non-essential businesses are also closed. Bars, restaurants and holiday hotels have been closed since the beginning of last November.