From: Astrid Theil, Anna-Katharina Ahnefeld

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain acute. There is still great concern about escalation. The news ticker.

Russia wants to meet and negotiate with the USA and NATO (Update from December 28th, 3:40 p.m.).

The longtime Merkel advisor Christoph Heusgen advises the West to take a tough stance on Russia (First report from December 28th, 11 a.m.).

This news ticker is updated regularly.

Update from December 29th, 6.30 a.m .: The EU has asked Russia to take part in the forthcoming discussions on the Ukraine conflict. “If Moscow, as announced, wants to talk about the security architecture in Europe and security guarantees from January, then that is not just a matter that concerns America and Russia,” said EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell world (Wednesday edition). The EU must be part of these negotiations.

“We don’t want to be an uninvolved audience, whose decision is made overhead,” emphasized Borrell. He described it as “absurd” that Russia wanted to negotiate the European security architecture without the involvement of the EU. “We won’t accept that. Nothing is decided about us without our being there. “

According to the EU chief diplomat, the EU is also considering a military training mission in Ukraine. The first preparations have already started. “We are considering an EU military advisory and training mission in Ukraine,” said Borrell. In this so-called EU Military Advisory and Training Mission Ukraine, European military instructors would train leadership personnel of the Ukrainian army. Borrell announced that it would submit a corresponding proposal to the EU member states soon. Representatives of the USA and Russia plan to meet on January 10 to discuss the conflict in Ukraine. Talks between Russia and NATO are planned two days later, and consultations between Russia and the OSCE are to follow on January 13

Update from December 28th, 3:40 p.m .: After a long period of uncertainty, it is now clear: On January 10, representatives of the USA and Russia will meet to discuss the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov confirmed the relevant information from a US spokesman on Tuesday (December 28). The meeting is expected to take place in Geneva.

Talks between Russia and NATO are scheduled two days later. Consultations between Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), based in Vienna, will follow on January 13th. A spokesman for the National Security Council was relieved: “The United States look forward to meeting Russia.”

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov * has already announced that Moscow will pursue a “hard line” in the talks, defend its own interests and avoid “concessions”. Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said that it will take time to reach an agreement: “It is impossible to reach an agreement in one day, but neither can we drag out the process.”

Ukraine conflict: Russia rejects US drafts

The matter is in any case “very urgent and very serious”. Russia has submitted drafts for two agreements with the USA and NATO, with which an eastward expansion of the military alliance and the establishment of US military bases in states of the former Soviet sphere of influence are to be prevented. The US spokesman said Ukraine’s interests would not be neglected in negotiations with Russia.

Washington will continue to pursue a two-pronged approach: severe consequences in the event of an attack on Ukraine and, at the same time, “principled diplomacy with Russia”. It is currently not clear who will represent the US and Russia at the January 10 meeting. Russia is currently under international criticism, among other things, for the ban on the largest human rights organization Memorial.

Ukraine crisis continues to smolder: Expert advises the West to take a tough stance

First report from December 28th, 11 a.m .: Kiev / Moscow – The situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border has worried Europe for weeks – even after the announced withdrawal of Russian troops: The designated head of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, certifies Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “desire for expansion” – and advises the West to do one tough stance in the Ukraine conflict. Putin * sees the USA and Europe as weakened by the change of government and because of the inglorious end of the Afghanistan mission and is looking for a reason to invade Ukraine, said the former German ambassador to the United Nations Editorial network Germany.

In this case, sanctions would also have to include the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and the exclusion of Russia from the Swift international payment system, Heusgen said. “Putin would interpret a soft reaction as weakness and only stimulate his desire for expansion.” The EPP group leader in the EU Parliament, Manfred Weber, also expressed concern in an interview with the Munich Mercury *.

Kremlin chief Putin during his annual press conference. © Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP / dpa

Last week, Putin expressed his willingness to diplomatically resolve the tensions. Talks with the USA are scheduled for January. Moscow is calling for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion, which it sees itself threatened by. In addition, Russia wants to ensure that Ukraine does not receive an offer for NATO membership.

Ukraine crisis: Merkel’s confidante advises tough stance – “Putin lives in his own, nostalgic world”

Heusgen, long-time foreign and security policy advisor to Angela Merkel *, said: “Putin lives in his own nostalgic world in which international law is not a standard.” He glorifies the Soviet Union and even the Stalin regime. “He is striving to restore a Russian empire that is reminiscent of the Soviet Union.” Putin’s claim that NATO had promised not to expand eastwards after the collapse of the Warsaw Pact is “pure propaganda” and has no basis. “Putin knows all of this very well.” The Swedish foreign politician Carl Bildt recently saw Russia * on a “dangerous path”.

In view of the tensions between Russia and NATO, the Defense Ministry in Moscow only warned Western military attachés of the risk of armed conflict on Monday. “Recently, the Alliance has adopted a practice of direct provocation, which poses a high risk of escalating into armed confrontation,” said Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Christoph Heusgen, long-time foreign and security policy advisor to Angela Merkel. © Luiz Rampelotto / dpa

Fomin accused NATO of a massive increase in military activities. In 2020 alone, the number of military flights on Russia’s borders rose from 436 to 710. Every year NATO also holds 30 major maneuvers with battle scenarios against Russia. Fomin said Russia would be ready to talk on an equal footing at any time. At the same time, he criticized the fact that NATO had for years rejected every offer of talks from Moscow and preferred confrontation.

Russia criticizes NATO – USA is barely able to resolve international conflicts

Russia has told NATO that since the collapse of the Soviet Union 30 years ago, military bases and weapon systems were moving ever closer to Russia. In Eastern Europe alone, 13,000 soldiers from NATO countries, including 200 tanks and 30 planes and helicopters, are now permanently stationed.

Heusgen warned that the United States is currently barely able to resolve international conflicts because of a deep division in its society and major domestic political reforms. The education and health systems have to be reformed, climate change poses huge problems for the country, and parts of the infrastructure are ailing. At the same time, the Republicans of ex-President Donald Trump lurked in the background, shaking the very foundations of American democracy. “Against this background, it is understandable that Biden can only pay very limited attention to foreign policy.” (dpa / aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.