Dealing with failures in such a way that everyone recognizes the goodwill is one of the many challenges in the Corona crisis. But Ursula von der Leyen and Angela Merkel don’t seem to attach the greatest importance to this – because they think that it has nothing to do with them?

In any case, the Commission President gave the impression at the World Economic Forum that the European Union had done everything right when it came to vaccines against Corona.

And what’s more, it sounded as if the EU had made vaccines possible in the first place, practically developed them. So you’ve done everything for it, financed with billions, and now the companies just don’t want to deliver?

It is not that easy. You can also see it differently. Better not adorn yourself with strange feathers or practice self-praise; that’s out.

And then Merkel, also before the world economic leaders. She complains that nothing is moving forward, that it is bureaucratic and that there are major deficits in digitization – yes, who has ruled for the past 15 years? People are already asking what Helmut Schmidt would have done. That says it all. The longer the crisis lasts, the longer it becomes a key challenge.