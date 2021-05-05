German Chancellor Angela Merkel complained about Russia’s aggressive behavior and said that because of this, the goal of the transatlantic partners is to change the forces in the world. Her words convey RIA News…

“We [Европа и США] we agree that there is no shortage of large-scale challenges, I can name a pandemic, but also a big task to protect the climate, as well as a change in the distribution of forces due to the economic and political strengthening of China and partly the very aggressive behavior of Russia, ”Merkel said.

At the end of April, the European Parliament (EP) regretted the current level of relations with Russia. The EP stressed that the responsibility for the current state of interaction between Europe and Moscow lies with the Russian side. It is also noted that the crisis in relations is caused by “Russia’s aggression and continuing destabilization in Ukraine, hostile behavior towards EU member states.”

Tensions in relations between Russia and Western countries have increased due to the deterioration of the situation in southeastern Ukraine at the end of March. Kiev and the unrecognized republics of Donbass reported more frequent shelling, reconnaissance activities and the movement of military equipment in the area of ​​the contact line. The Ukrainian authorities then accused Moscow of building up its military presence on the border between the countries. In response, the Kremlin said that the Russian army was moving through its territory in the directions in which it considers it necessary, and called on Kiev to stop provocations.

Interaction with the West was complicated by the diplomatic crisis in relations between Moscow and Prague. Czech authorities have accused Russia of being involved in an explosion at an ammunition depot in 2014 in Vrbetica. After that, the countries “exchanged” the expulsion of diplomats. The Czech Republic was supported by the USA, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, the Baltic countries – they also expelled Russian diplomatic staff.