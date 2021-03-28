German Chancellor Angela Merkel commented on her apology to citizens for the quarantine on Easter holidays. Reported by ARD.

“It was for good intentions – we need more [ограничительных] measures, however, despite the fact that everyone felt that something needed to be done, it felt like something unrealizable. This confused many people. This is confusion, which I did not want to cause among people at this difficult stage, which is why I asked for forgiveness, ”said the politician.

At the same time, Merkel stressed that the British strain of coronavirus infection has changed the epidemiological situation in the country. “If we had an old virus, the lockdown would bring the success we need, but we have a new virus that is more aggressive, infectious and deadly. Therefore, you need to strain one more time for the vaccination to be successful, ”she said.

Earlier, Merkel apologized to citizens for introducing quarantine on Easter holidays and canceled it a day after the introduction. During a press conference, Merkel said that the announcement of the quarantine on Easter holidays was dictated by “good intentions” – the desire to slow the spread of the third wave of coronavirus.

On March 23, Merkel announced the extension of quarantine in the country until April 18. The isolation regime was planned to be especially strengthened during the Easter period – from 1 to 5 April. Religious gatherings for Easter were reported to be held online.