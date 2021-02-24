Free rapid tests for everyone from March 1st – that seemed possible for Spahn. Then he had to back off. Now Merkel is said to have let him off again.

Federal Minister of Health * Jens Spahn (CDU) * is criticized for withdrawing from the corona rapid tests.

The SPD * parliamentary group chairman even called him the “announcement minister” (see first report).

According to media information, Chancellor Angela Merkel * let him appear again on Tuesday (see update from February 24th, 10:01 a.m.).

Update from February 24th, 12:39 p.m .: Many rapid corona tests should help to find infected people quickly when lockdown measures are relaxed. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has been criticized for this debate. You can read his answers to questions from members of the Bundestag in this live ticker.

Update from February 24th, 10:01 a.m .: At 1 p.m. it might be uncomfortable for Spahn today: Then he will answer questions from the members of the Bundestag. It’s about the quick test – a topic that has taken a lot out of him over the past few days (see first report).

And now Chancellor Angela Merkel also seems to let him run again. How bild.de wants to have learned, Spahn is said to be at the union’s internal cabinet breakfast asked what he should say about the quick test start today. Accordingly, the Chancellor is said to have replied without changing her face: “There is no decision, we will discuss that at the Prime Minister’s Conference!” So not until March 3rd.

In the past few weeks, the Chancellor had repeatedly publicly praised her minister for his tireless work. A Union minister has now accepted image: “It is not fair how the Chancellor speaks to Jens Spahn. You ask yourself: What did he do to her? ”After all, there was good news that morning: In Germany, corona self-tests were approved for use by laypeople for the first time.

Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (r, CDU) and Jens Spahn (CDU), Federal Minister of Health, at the meeting of the Federal Cabinet in the Federal Chancellery. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Corona rapid tests in Germany – Spahn comes under fire

First report from February 23: Munich / Berlin – With the opening strategy, politicians want to avoid going back and forth at all costs. Therefore, Germany should be restarted very carefully in the Corona crisis *. And not in a rush to run the risk of having to collect some loosening again quickly.

The consequences of rushing ahead carelessly must be current Jens Spahn* Experienced. The health minister had announced nationwide rapid tests * starting next Monday – free of charge. These are available in sufficient numbers, even if he cannot guarantee that they will be available anywhere and anytime.

Spahn and the rapid tests: Merkel must correct the health minister’s promises

But the hopeful citizen can save himself the trip to the next test center or the pharmacy around the corner for the time being. Because there will not be so-called antigen tests on a large scale anytime soon. Angela Merkel * had to catch her brash cabinet member again on Monday and admit: This promise will not be able to be kept.

Rather, the Corona cabinet around the Chancellor * decided to put the topic on the agenda for the next and once again eagerly awaited Prime Minister’s Conference on Wednesday (March 3rd). Government spokesman Steffen Seibert sees extensive rapid tests * as means to secure opening steps. But before that, a number of “important questions” would have to be discussed.

According to the Ministry of Finance, an expansion of the test options will not fail because of the money. The federal government referred to 800 million test kits already ordered.

Merkel collects Spahn’s rapid tests: Mützenich gives the “announcement minister” advice

Meanwhile, Spahn got caught in the crossfire. Above all, coalition partner SPD swung the verbal club once again in the super election year. Berlin’s Mayor Michael Müller complained in the ZDF “Morgenmagazin”: “It is again the case that the Federal Minister of Health announced things that will not come in one way or at least that quickly.”

Rolf Mützenich also put his finger in the wound on Tuesday: “The fact that the ‘announcement minister’ Spahn obviously had to row back yesterday was very irritating to us.” In addition to the malice, the SPD parliamentary group leader also had direct advice to the CDU * – Man ready: “I think he should have finally learned not only to make announcements, but also to finally present the things that he is so convinced of.” An allusion to the vaccination campaign that was widely announced in December Weeks dribbling away.

SPD * parliamentary group vice-president Dirk Wiese read Spahn in the Saarbrücker Zeitung the Levites. He expects from a federal minister “that he carries out his tasks with the necessary care and seriousness”. However, with the expansion of the test capacity, he proves “that he does not meet these requirements”. Thus Spahn contributes to uncertainty and resentment in the population.

Too brisk in the quick tests: Jens Spahn has to put up with a lot of criticism. © Tobias Schwarz / dpa

Spahn and the rapid tests: Hofreiter speaks of a “poor certificate” for health ministers

Of course, Spahn’s foray into nowhere was also a hit for the opposition. Green * parliamentary group leader Anton Hofreiter spoke of a “poor testimony for Mr. Spahn that the rapid test strategy will be postponed again”. More rapid tests and a consistent strategy are needed, especially for an open perspective. That is why he expects “from the federal government that after a year of pandemic it will finally be able to meet such requirements”.

FDP * boss Christian Lindner vented his anger via Twitter and referred to the positive example of a neighboring country: “The postponement of the rapid tests is regrettable. Testing, testing, testing is a building block for more freedom. The disappointment at the start of the vaccination must not be repeated. Why does things already work in Austria in practice that we have postponed? What can we learn? “

Spahn and the rapid tests: patient advocate scoffs for not keeping promises

The German Foundation for Patient Protection also found clear words. “With the rapid test for everyone, the next fiasco is looming for the Federal Minister of Health,” scolded Foundation Board Member Eugen Brysch and scoffed: “A promise and again not kept – for Jens Spahn this is increasingly becoming a ministerial motto.”

After all: Spahn gets support from his own party. Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus said about the planned large-scale test strategy: “It doesn’t matter whether that’s seven days before or seven days later. It is crucial that this is properly organized. “

Spahn and the quick tests: Party friend Brinkhaus invalidates the time factor

Basically, he doesn’t see anything reprehensible in the health minister’s offensive path: “Jens Spahn is going forward, and that’s right. And if you now nail everyone who goes forward, who makes new suggestions, ”that would not exactly motivate you to get involved accordingly. Brinkhaus did not want to “overestimate the fact that it now comes a few days later”.

Hopefully the delay will really only last a few days. All politicians across all parties should agree on one thing: a comprehensive test strategy will be an effective element in the corona pandemic. (mg) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network

