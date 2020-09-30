Germany is awaiting a response from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the incident with blogger Alexei Navalny and will then discuss a possible reaction to this incident in Brussels. This was stated by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking in the Bundestag on Wednesday, September 30.

She noted that this is “not a bilateral affair”, but “a crime that occurred on Russian territory, a violation of the chemical weapons convention,” therefore it is an “international issue”.

“We are waiting for the results of the OPCW and then in the European circle we will discuss the necessary reaction”, – leads Interfax words of Merkel.

The Chancellor added that Berlin is still awaiting clarification from Moscow on this incident.

Navalny felt bad when he flew from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, the patient was taken to the emergency hospital No. 1, and later transported to the Charite clinic in Berlin.

In Germany, it was reported that a Russian was found to have signs of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors. Omsk doctors during the examination of the patient did not reveal intoxication with this substance. On September 23, Navalny was discharged from the hospital.

The German government, relying on data from a special laboratory of the Bundeswehr, announced that Navalny was allegedly poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. However, no evidence or facts was attached to this statement. Official requests from the Russian side, including the Prosecutor General’s Office and doctors, remained unanswered.

Moscow considers such statements by Berlin to be just another information campaign against Russia, noting that the accusations are not supported by facts.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on September 24 that the OPCW, which, according to Berlin, received the results of the blogger’s analyzes, “fooled their heads”, claiming that they had not received any materials on this case. Later it turned out that representatives of the organization came to the Charite clinic, where the blogger was, and took samples from him.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the OPCW’s involvement in the situation with Navalny.

On September 28, German media reported on a secret visit by Merkel to Navalny while he was at a clinic in Berlin. Later, the blogger himself and the German government confirmed the visit. The Bundestag said that the conversation with the Russian was a private initiative of the chancellor, and the authorities do not officially notify about such events.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow regards this visit as an attempt to politicize the issue.