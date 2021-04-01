German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued several calls to her citizens regarding the emerging corona virus, before the start of the Easter holiday.

In a video clip published today, Thursday, she called on people to abide by all the rules of divergence in light of the third wave of the pandemic.

“Through our behavior, we will be able to curb the strength of the increasing number of infections, stop them, and then reverse them,” Merkel said. This is what it is about this year on Easter as well. ”

The German Chancellor emphasized that doctors and health care personnel cannot win the battle alone in the face of the third wave of the epidemic, and said: “We must not leave them alone, but they must be supported by our behavior … We will win the virus together.”

She added that “Easter should be quiet, in a small circle with a very limited number of people … Unfortunately, it will again be Easter that includes restrictions.”

Merkel strongly called on the public “to dispense with any unnecessary trips.” At the same time, she called for courage, “because this really difficult stage of the epidemic is different from its counterpart at the beginning of the epidemic a year ago.”

And the German Chancellor added, “We have two completely strong cofactors that we did not have last year,” namely, tests and vaccinations.