On Saturday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated her opposition to raising patents related to Covid vaccines, calling on the United States to open the “market” to allow the export of vaccines and their components. Merkel said in a press conference, “I hope now, after a large portion of the American people have received the vaccine, that we will be able to ( Securing) a free exchange of components and also opening the market for vaccines, “stressing that the European Union exports” a large part “of its production of vaccines.