German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on the partners of the European Union to keep pace with their countries in their ambitious endeavor to achieve the goal of climate neutrality and the elimination of greenhouse gas emissions.

And Bloomberg News quoted Merkel on Saturday as saying that rich countries should enhance their contributions to financing international efforts to combat climate change.

During a virtual round of discussion, Merkel said: “We, as an industrial nation with a long tradition, represent a role model, and we cannot expect anything from other countries if we do not find solutions on our own.”

“We also have to make sure that all member states of the European Union follow the same path, and we do not start from scratch, but we must do more,” the chancellor added.

Merkel argued that the fact that Germany is responsible for only 2% of global carbon emissions does not mean that it does not have to lead the way to eliminate these emissions.

The industrialized countries pledged at the United Nations Climate Conference in the Danish capital Copenhagen in 2009 to allocate 100 billion dollars annually by 2020 to fund projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and to support developing and emerging countries in facing the repercussions of climate change, and called for an expansion of this commitment to extend to 2025. at least.

The German Chancellor said that more work is needed to fulfill these promises, and stressed the need to share the burden of confronting climate change, in a balanced way.