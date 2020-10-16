In the Brexit dispute with Great Britain, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also called on the EU to compromise. Merkel said after the first day of the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, each side had “their red lines” in the negotiations on a trade agreement. “We have asked Great Britain to continue to be willing to compromise in the sense of an agreement. That of course includes that we too have to make compromises.”

The EU heads of state and government had previously demanded in a statement from Great Britain “to take the necessary steps to make an agreement possible”. The British government reacted angrily. Their negotiator, David Frost, was “disappointed” and said he was surprised “that all future steps must come from Britain”. This is “an unusual approach to negotiate”.

According to Frost, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will comment on the summit outcome on Friday. He left open whether the British side is ready for further talks. Johnson had threatened to leave the negotiating table in September if there was no breakthrough by October 15 – this Thursday.

“In view of the global situation,” said Merkel, “an agreement makes sense and is good for both sides. The EU knows “that Britain wants a certain degree of independence”. In this spirit, the heads of state and government asked their negotiator Michel Barnier to “continue the negotiations”. (AFP)