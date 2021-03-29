Merkel calls on state governors to adhere to anti-Corona measures

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on the governors of federal states to implement the restrictions they agreed upon to combat the third wave of the Corona pandemic, in a warning that comes after a number of these announced easing quarantine measures instead of tightening them.

“We need action in the federal states,” Merkel said in an interview with ARD television.

“We have to take appropriate measures very seriously. Some states are doing this and others are not doing it yet,” she added, visibly disturbed.

The chancellor accused governors of states that failed to abide by the stringent restrictions of “violating” the obligations they made last week.

Last week, Merkel extracted from the rulers of the 16 states of the country an agreement with the federal government to implement strict measures to curb the accelerating spread of the virus.

Merkel threatened a more powerful intervention on the part of her federal government if the states did not strictly implement all the measures agreed upon, at a time when it was up to state governments and not the central government to be responsible for managing the health crisis in each state.

At a time when Germany is passing through the third wave of the Corona epidemic, Merkel said, “I will not stand for two weeks idly by.”

“This relates to the oath that I swore, it is my duty,” she added.

The agreement between Merkel and state governors includes a mechanism called “emergency brakes” based on imposing an automatic curfew in every area where, over a period of seven days, the infection rate exceeds 100 new infections per 100,000 people, a measure that Merkel said Sunday would be an “effective tool.” For the purpose of curbing the spread of the epidemic.

But under the German federal system, each state can ultimately follow its own procedures, and some states have used this power to move forward with their plans to reopen the economy, hitting the wall with the agreed mechanism.