Chancellor Merkel urges more climate protection. In her video podcast she talks about international efforts on World Environment Day. “Far-reaching impulses” are needed.

Berlin – Climate protection is a major campaign topic for the federal election. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is no longer running for the election. But among other things because of a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court on the Climate Protection Act, the issue is also charged in the federal government.

On International Environment Day (June 5), Merkel will also devote her weekly podcast to climate protection. “Now and in the next few years it is important to act decisively,” says Merkel. On this day you have to be clear about “how threatened our natural foundations of life are and how important daily use is to protect them”. Especially in the area of ​​species extinction, the Chancellor considers the situation to be “dramatic”: “Up to a million species are threatened with extinction.” Her demand: “We urgently need to stop this development.”

Chancellor Merkel describes the fight against plastic waste as “one of the most important environmental issues worldwide”

The UN biodiversity conference in China in October “can be a milestone for this,” said Merkel. In Europe, Germany had “successfully campaigned for concrete measures” during the Council Presidency: Merkel cited examples of further strengthening organic farming, creating more natural spaces and wanting to plant three billion trees by 2030. However, it is not really specific. In Germany, around 120 million euros have flowed into more than 120 projects since 2011 through the federal program “Biological Diversity”.

The Chancellor also addresses the motto of the Environment Day this year: “No to disposable plastic – yes to reusable”. Merkel describes the fight against plastic waste as “one of the most important environmental issues worldwide”. In the EU, many disposable products such as drinking straws or cotton swabs will no longer be allowed to be produced in July. From 2022, even light plastic bags will no longer be allowed to be put into circulation. Merkel is optimistic: “We will see that it will be easy to do without it and it will greatly reduce the burden on our environment.”

Merkel on climate protection: “It is essential to provide further impulses for concrete measures”

Great efforts would have to be made nationally and internationally to protect the climate. The CDU politician looks back to the time after her chancellorship: At the end of the year at the climate conference in Glasgow, the states “absolutely have to provide further impetus for concrete measures”. Merkel sees the German environment as a role model: “In Europe we are quite far.” By 2050, climate neutrality should be achieved. In Germany as early as 2045. And in Germany by 2030 greenhouse gas emissions are to be reduced by 65 percent compared to 1990 levels. “These goals are ambitious, but we can achieve them.”

Because suitable instruments already exist, even if Merkel remains quite vague again. It lists an “effective” CO2 price, the exit from coal-fired power generation, the increased expansion of renewable energies and the switch to e-mobility. Apparently, the federal government is also planning to make solar roofs mandatory for new buildings in the near future. (cibo)