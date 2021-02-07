Merkel’s weekly video message is often about Corona. On Saturday she devoted herself to another topic: Belarus. Because there is still no solution there.

Berlin – The corona pandemic is currently still overshadowing almost everything. But it does not simply make other political problems go away. For example the violence against the citizens of Belarus protesting peacefully. Half a year after the election in the country, which was not recognized by many states, Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for an end to such scenes. "We call on the political leadership in Minsk to end the repression immediately and to release the political prisoners," said the CDU politician on Saturday in her weekly video message. The leadership around President Alexander Lukashenko must finally respect the right to freedom of expression.

“Germany and the European Union will continue to hold those responsible for the ongoing human rights violations in Belarus to account,” said Merkel, who also stood behind the protesters. “I am deeply impressed by the steadfastness of the Belarusian democracy movement. The rulers’ calculation seems to be that the world will forget these courageous people again. We must never allow that. “

Angela Merkel: Elections in Belarus were “neither free, nor fair, nor transparent”

Belarus has been in a serious domestic political crisis since the presidential election on August 9, which was widely considered to be falsified. After 26 years in power, Lukashenko, often referred to as the “last dictator in Europe”, was declared the winner again with 80.1 percent. The country’s democracy movement, however, sees opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya as the winner. The EU no longer recognizes Lukashenko as president either. This suppressed the peaceful protests with brutal violence.

Svetlana Tichanowskaja, opposition politician in Belarus, during a conversation in Stockholm. (Archive) © Claudio Bresciani / dpa

Merkel confirmed that there were no democratic elections. “They were neither free, nor fair, nor transparent.” For six months now, brave people have taken to the streets week after week. “You demonstrate peacefully and with admirable perseverance against electoral fraud, for political changes and profound changes in your country. But Alexander Lukashenko’s government has only one answer to the non-violent demonstrations: violence. “

“Belarus Civil Society Action Plan”: Germany wants to help

With the "Belarus Civil Society Action Plan" resolved by the Federal Government, persecuted opposition members and people in humanitarian emergency could get visas and thus refuge more easily. Germany wants to help traumatized victims of torture, issue scholarships and support independent media. "That will not decide the dispute between law and oppression in Belarus," said Merkel. "But it shows the courageous people there that we stand by their side and hear their voices – today as we did half a year ago."

