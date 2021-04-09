The situation in eastern Ukraine remains unstable. Angela Merkel spoke to Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Berlin / Moscow – In a recent telephone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) called for the situation in eastern Ukraine to be de-escalated. Specifically, she spoke out in favor of reducing the increased Russian military presence in the vicinity of eastern Ukraine. The deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer announced on Thursday after the conversation. The Kremlin stated that Merkel and Putin had called on the parties to the conflict to exercise restraint. According to the same information, Merkel and Putin also talked about the situation in the civil war country Syria * and about the Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny * who was imprisoned in Russia.

Merkel’s phone call with Putin: De-escalation of the situation in eastern Ukraine

According to Russian sources, Merkel and Putin expressed concern about the situation in eastern Ukraine. The negotiations had to be stepped up so that the peace plan agreed in 2015 “as the undisputed basis” for an end to the conflict is fully implemented.

According to the Kremlin, Putin * spoke of “provocative actions” by Ukraine, which had recently exacerbated the situation along the front. The government in Kiev must “strictly adhere to” the agreements made previously. This includes a direct dialogue with the separatists in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions and an autonomous status for the region. However, both are rejected by the Ukrainian side. After reports of Russian and Ukrainian troop marches along the conflict area and violations of a ceasefire, international concerns have been growing for days that the conflict, which has been going on for seven years, could escalate again. (dpa / aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

