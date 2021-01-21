For the joint production of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V in the European Union, registration of a European regulator will be required. Such a condition was called by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, her words are quoted TASS…

The Chancellor recalled that Russia has already applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to register the drug. “If this vaccine gets EMA approval, then we can talk about joint production and use,” said Merkel.

It became known on January 20 that Moscow had applied for the registration of Sputnik V in the European Union. The experts of the European regulator will send recommendations to the drug developers within 7-10 days.

Hungary was the first in the European Union to approve the Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian drug is also registered in Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay and Turkmenistan.