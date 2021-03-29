Merkel on “Anne Will”: That doesn’t happen often. But the government’s corona crisis management is itself in crisis. Merkel is looking for the spotlight. A couple of reactions.

Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) is thinking about what measures she can take soon if the federal states do not implement the emergency brake and the Corona summit resolutions in a timely manner. This is how the main message of the “Anne Will” talk with the Chancellor on Sunday evening can be summarized. She read the riot act to the prime minister, she gave the prime ministers watschen, she is looking for ways – that’s how you can interpret the evening.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) was the first politician to speak directly after the conversation. In the ARD “Tagesthemen” he should react to the conversation. As expected, Söder was in line with the Chancellor. “If the Chancellor would take the initiative, an initiative at national level to change the law and make clear guidelines, she would have my support,” he said. Merkel previously brought into play the need to write down more specific measures in the Infection Protection Act, which the countries would then have to adhere to.

“There is no point in sitting down and lamenting at a new conference, for example, exchanging ideas and then doing what everyone thinks is right again at the end of the day,” said Söder. He and Merkel do not want any further MPKs in the near future, but rather both urge that the instruments that are now available be rigorously implemented. That means: further contact restrictions, nocturnal exit restrictions, more frequent wearing of masks.

Merkel on “Anne Will”: “No matter how bad you slept: Mr. Laschet has it even worse”

Anne Will had to follow up to get a specific answer from Merkel to the question: “Is Laschet violating the agreements?” In the end, she managed to elicit a “yes”. In other words: In Merkel’s eyes, NRW did not apply the emergency brake consistently enough. “But he’s not the only one,” the Chancellor added.

“Yesterday you could clearly see what she thought of Laschet. It’s between little and nothing, “was a response on Twitter. “If things continue like this, you have to seriously ask yourself whether Laschet will remain chairman of the CDU until September. Let alone chancellor candidate … “, writes another user.

“No matter how badly you slept: Mr. Laschet has it even worse,” adds a comment. This interview could have consequences for the CDU boss and possible candidate for chancellor. Because: “After asking Anne Will, Merkel found that Laschet was violating the agreed resolutions. For someone who wants to become chancellor, it is rather suboptimal, ”said a user on Twitter. “The whole interview is a slap in the face for NRW,” says another.

Merkel on “Anne Will”: “I have never seen her so insecure, so perplexed.”

During the conversation, some were also angry that Merkel kept saying “she is still thinking about it” or “is still looking at it”. She also made it clear: “I’m not going to sit idly by for 14 days and nothing happens that promises a trend reversal.” But that is not enough for many users. “Merkel says with Anne Will that you have to make compromises in a democracy. The virus does not understand compromises. With the many incompetent Prime Ministers, we must act immediately for our protection. Waiting longer every day costs human lives, ”someone writes. Journalist Vanessa Vu says: “Angela Merkel always talks about ‘time to think’ when talking to Anne Will, and that’s nice at first, but we’ve already had more than a year to think, overwhelming studies, and inspiring and deterring case studies around us. What should we wait for? “

Journalist Stephan Lamby is astonished by Merkel’s impact that evening: “I’ve been watching Angela Merkel for over 20 years. I’ve never seen her so insecure, so perplexed. ” (cibo)