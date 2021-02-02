German Chancellor Angela Merkel praised the data on the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, which was published on Tuesday, February 2, by the leading medical journal The Lancet. Reported by TASS…

“Today we saw good data on the Russian vaccine,” Merkel said on the ARD TV channel.

In turn, the representative of the World Health Organization in Russia, Melita Vuinovich, on the air of the Russia-1 TV channel, greeted the fact that all developers and manufacturers of vaccines share with the scientific community through such publications.

Earlier in the medical journal Lancet, data appeared that the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine demonstrated 91.6 percent effectiveness against coronavirus. 19,866 people took part in testing the vaccine.

Sputnik V became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. At present, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO).