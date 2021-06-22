BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged UEFA on Tuesday to act responsibly on plans to hold the European Cup final in London, given security concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in England.

“I hope that Uefa acts responsibly in relation to the Euro games. I would not like to see stadiums packed there and I support all efforts made by the British government to ensure the necessary hygiene measures,” said Merkel.

She was speaking at a joint press conference with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who said the spread of the Delta variant was worrying.

(by Paul Carrel)

