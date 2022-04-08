OfMomir Takac conclude

Angela Merkel’s journey through Italy continues. After Florence, the ex-Chancellor was spotted in Rome. There she was an “extraordinary guest” of the mayor.

Rome – When Angela Merkel was in Rome for the last time in her capacity as Chancellor in October 2021, she made it clear how much Italy is important to her. “I will be able to live my love for Italy in a completely different form when I am no longer Chancellor,” Merkel said during her farewell visit.

Merkel visits Italy: the former chancellor first traveled to Florence, then to Rome

This completely different form shows itself now. Merkel – now retired – is on a trip through Italy. She apparently started her trip last weekend in Tuscany. She was spotted in Florence with her CDU party friend Annette Schavan. Pictures from the newspaper bear witness to this La Nazione.

Travel through Italy: Ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel (centre) was spotted strolling through Rome. © IMAGO/Giuseppe Lami

Then we went to the capital of Italy. On Wednesday, the 67-year-old strolled through the streets of the historic center, on Thursday she continued her sightseeing tour of the Eternal City. Finally, on Friday, Merkel met Rome’s Mayor Roberto Gualtieri during a visit to the Capitoline Museums.

Merkel travels through Italy: Rome’s mayor welcomes her as an “extraordinary guest”

The mayor welcomed the former Chancellor on Twitter. “An exceptional guest visiting the Capitoline Museums today. Welcome to Rome, Angela Merkel!” Gualtieri wrote.

Un’ospite d’eccezione oggi in visita ai Musei Capitolini. Benvenuta a #Roma Angela Merkel! pic.twitter.com/22BmFvATCr — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) April 8, 2022

It is unclear which sight or even city the CDU politician will visit next. The only thing that is certain is that her journey through Italy is coming to an end. Merkel, who was heavily criticized for her trip by the Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk in view of the Ukraine war, is scheduled to return to Germany on Monday. A spokeswoman for the former Chancellor announced this week. (mt/dpa)

