The Federal Chancellor, Angela Merkel, today assumed her role as mother of the nation and vehemently appealed to the German people not to lower their guard in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and act in a responsible and cautious manner to prevent the infection figures from soaring and reaching the worrying levels in France or Spain. “We must speak out, infections are increasing,” Merkel told the plenary session of the Bundestag, the German parliament, in a message directed more to citizens than to deputies. The head of the German government asked the population to take the seriousness of the situation with the arrival of the cold months. He added that “we are seeing that people are ceasing to be cautious” and there is no choice but to toughen up some preventive measures. “We are risking everything we have achieved in recent months,” stressed the chancellor in the general debate of the Bundestag, in which she assured that she will do everything possible to avoid a new closure, but insisted that “the rules, norms and measures They are useless if people do not accept them.

“As citizens of this society we must take better care of each other,” said Merkel, who pointed out that an effort by all is necessary to control the epidemic. Conservative politics also encouraged the population by ensuring that “life as we knew it before” will return sooner or later and families will be able to celebrate together, while clubs, stadiums and theaters will once again fill up. Until then “we must be patient and sensible” to continue saving lives. “We cannot allow the threat of new severe restrictions throughout the country,” the Chancellor warned, and then commented that it cannot happen again that there are people who “die helpless” because their relatives, due to the pandemic, cannot hold their hand in the last moments of life.

At the beginning of her speech, Merkel addressed the 30th anniversary of German reunification that is fulfilled this October 3, the budgets, climate change, relations with China and Turkey or international crises, but his intervention became a direct speech to the people at the end, when he expressly asked for the collaboration of citizens to overcome the new phase of the epidemic in Germany. “I ask for your help,” said the Chancellor in an emotional speech in which she insisted that “we must speak, we must explain, we must mediate” in families, with neighbors, in football clubs, in neighborhoods and in communities. religious faith communities.

For his part, Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria and leader of the Social Christian Union (CSU) described the threat of infection levels of 20,000 new daily cases in Germany at Christmas as “realistic”, adding to the warning issued by Merkel in that sense two days ago. A figure that some consider exaggerated, since currently the level of new daily infections is around 2,000 cases and in Germany, during the months of greatest virulence of the epidemic, at most 6,000 new infections were registered daily. very Speaking to the RTL television station, Söder stressed that the increase in infections in Germany and Europe cannot be “minimized”. He reiterated that to combat the epidemic in the coming months it will be necessary to reduce parties, alcohol consumption and private contacts.