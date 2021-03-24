German Chancellor Angela Merkel apologized to citizens for introducing quarantine on Easter holidays and canceled it a day after the introduction. Deutsche Welle cites the words of the German leader.

During a press conference, Merkel said that the quarantine for Easter was dictated by “good intentions” – the desire to slow the spread of the third wave of coronavirus. “However, it was a mistake <...> it needs to be corrected, preferably on time, ”the politician admitted.

The day before, Merkel announced the extension of quarantine in the country until April 18. The isolation regime was planned to be especially strengthened during the Easter period – from 1 to 5 April. It was reported that religious meetings for Easter will be held online.

Last week, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the deterioration of the situation with the coronavirus in Europe. She believes that one can already see the formation of the third wave in the countries of the community.