German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the Bundestag this Wednesday in Berlin. Markus Schreiber / AP

“This mistake is solely mine,” said the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, this Wednesday in a brief and exceptional statement to the press after meeting by videoconference with regional leaders and reversing one of the measures they agreed a little more ago. of a day. The “mistake” consisted in decreeing a strict confinement, with the almost total closure of public life, during Holy Week to try to stop the advance of the third wave of the coronavirus. At dawn from Monday to Tuesday, Merkel appeared before the media to announce a five-day break, between April 1 and 5. Holy Thursday, which is a weekday, would become a public holiday, as well as Saturday, to stop the activity as much as possible and reduce the contacts of the Germans. This noon, Merkel has annulled the decision, which was taken “with the best intentions”, and has apologized. “I deeply regret it, and for that reason I apologize to all citizens,” he assured.

The Easter break had created confusion among citizens and companies because it was not clear how those two additional days of rest proposed by the Government were going to be officially considered. Did workers have to take days off or on vacation? Were they going to be paid breaks? What about schools and nurseries? Merkel has admitted that the decision was hasty and that there was not enough time to implement it, so that “the relation between cost and benefit was reasonable”. Spending Holy Thursday from business to holiday would require the approval of Parliament, he reflected Der sppiegel before the chancellor’s appearance. Another option would be to pass an order that the Länder would then have to implement. Neither was there enough time. “We have been meditating on it since yesterday morning [por el martes] and we have not found a solution that can be implemented so quickly, “an official told the magazine.

The federal government and the states agreed on Tuesday to stop the timid de-escalation that had begun two weeks ago. “The number of cases is increasing exponentially and intensive care beds are filling up again,” Merkel said at a press conference at 3 am, after meeting for nearly 12 hours with regional leaders. They decided then that the country would be almost completely paralyzed at Easter: between April 1 and 5, all businesses were going to remain closed, except for food stores, which could only open on the 3rd, and meetings would be prohibited at any time. fresh air.

The chancellor also announced that the confinement that has been in force in Germany since November will last until April 18, with bars, restaurants, gyms, cinemas and museums closed. The politicians also agreed to require all travelers to have a negative PCR test when they arrive from any country in the world, even if it is not considered risky. Until now, in most cases only a 10-day quarantine was required when returning from risk areas, which could be reduced to five after a negative test. A few days ago, the Robert Koch Institute, competent in the matter, eliminated the Balearic Islands and other territories from the list of risk areas, which in practice was equivalent to allowing tourism since the quarantine was not necessary on the return. The decision provoked protests from the German tourism sector and from the federal states where this sector is most thriving, since within Germany it is forbidden to spend the night in hotels if it is not for work reasons.

The most striking decision, and the most criticized, was the total closure of Holy Week. Some of the country’s best-known supermarket chains criticized the measure and predicted queues and crowds before closing days. Retail trade exploded after learning of the new restrictions. Its spokesmen argue that the stores are complying with security measures and that there are no infections in their facilities. Two weeks ago, non-essential trading was able to reopen after being closed since mid-December. Stores require an appointment or restrict capacity and do not allow anyone to enter without leaving their personal data.