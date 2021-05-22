Many states are stretching their elbows in the fight against the corona pandemic. The G20 countries want to prevent this in the future – because the poorest in particular were left behind.

Rome – be better prepared for future health crises: The 20 most important industrialized and emerging countries (G20) agreed on principles for stronger cooperation in crises such as the corona pandemic at a digital “world health summit”. The lesson has been learned in this crisis, said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen * on Friday evening in Rome. There should be no more export stops and blocked supply chains like in this pandemic. Vaccine manufacturers also assured poorer countries that more than a billion corona vaccine doses would be delivered by the end of the year. The EU wants to promote the construction of production facilities for vaccines in Africa on a large scale and donate at least 100 million corona vaccine doses to the international vaccine program Covax by the end of the year.

G20 states agree on the “Rome Declaration” – dispute over patent rights for corona vaccines

The G20 states, including Germany, China, the USA and India, agreed in the “Rome Declaration” on 16 principles that promise more cooperation and better distribution of vaccines, for example. In view of the dispute over patent rights for corona vaccines, the international community has recognized how important these rights are in order to accelerate production, said von der Leyen. According to her, at the beginning of June the EU wants to clarify the use of licenses in times of crisis such as the corona pandemic with a proposal to the World Trade Organization.

The debate about the possible revocation of vaccine patents had recently picked up pace after a move by US President Joe Biden *. The EU did not stand behind the proposal, Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) declared a softening of the patent protection a clear rejection. Von der Leyen now indicated that the EU proposal could be a kind of middle ground and does not exclude compulsory licenses even in exceptional situations.

In addition, in their declaration the G20 advocate a “multilateral trading system” and emphasize the importance of open global supply chains in health emergencies. “That clearly means: no export stop,” explained von der Leyen. Bottlenecks in the delivery of sometimes rare components of vaccines should also be a thing of the past. The EU repeatedly emphasizes that, unlike the USA or Great Britain, for example, it exported vaccines to other parts of the world on a large scale during the Corona crisis.

Corona worldwide: Bill Gates is pushing for fairer access to vaccines

According to von der Leyen, the G20 states also recognize that human influence on nature contributes to pandemics. According to the statement, states also want to set up an early warning system so that information can be exchanged more quickly in the future.

Italy under Prime Minister Mario Draghi currently holds the G20 presidency. The Mediterranean country organized the summit together with the EU Commission *. Despite all the optimism about the declaration, UN Secretary General António Guterres warned against considering the corona pandemic defeated too soon. “Now that winter is just around the corner in the global south, I fear the worst is yet to come,” he said at the summit. The UN chief called on the world community to make access to tests and vaccines, among other things, fairer.

Institutional representatives, such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, also pushed for fairer access to vaccines in view of the inequalities. In addition, research and vaccine development must be accelerated. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is committed to improving health care worldwide.

Corona vaccine manufacturers ensure delivery of doses to poorer countries

Several manufacturers of Corona * vaccines assured poorer countries in video messages that more than a billion vaccine doses would be delivered by the end of the year. Biontech / Pfizer (around one billion cans), Moderna (around 95 million cans) and Johnson & Johnson (around 200 million cans) promised a total of almost 1.3 billion units. Deliveries to developing and emerging countries are to begin in the second half of the year. More than a billion doses are also expected to be made available in 2022. The poorest countries should therefore only have to pay the production costs, while a “low-cost price” should apply to developing countries.

The EU also wants to finance the construction of sites for vaccine production in Africa with one billion euros. According to von der Leyen, the so-called hubs are to be built across the continent. Where exactly, she left open. In the event of a possible health crisis in the future, vaccines could then be produced at the sites. African countries would have faster access to protect their populations.

Chancellor Merkel: Germany wants to donate 30 million corona vaccination doses to Covax

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) (archive picture) © Michele Tantussi / dpa

According to von der Leyen, the EU and its member states also want to donate at least 100 million corona vaccine doses to the Covax international vaccination program and developing and emerging countries by the end of the year. Chancellor Merkel said on Friday evening in Berlin that Germany wanted to give 30 million Corona vaccination doses. The prerequisite is that the vaccines ordered by Germany actually arrive, said Merkel on Friday evening. Germany has also pledged a further 100 million euros to support Covax. The German contributions to vaccination aid are now more than one billion euros. So far, 125 countries have been supplied with 70 million doses. (dpa / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

