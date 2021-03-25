The incidence of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Europe is growing, and the damage to the economy of the block of countries is enormous. German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated this in her speech, the news agency reports. Reuters…

She described the damage to the EU economy as “colossal” and clarified that the EU reconstruction fund being created is a one-time event.

Merkel also supported the centralized procurement and supply of vaccines to the countries of the bloc. According to her, if the countries did this without coordination among themselves, it would “shake to the very depths” the internal market of the European Union.

Earlier it was reported that Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz predicted a split in the EU due to a shortage of vaccines for the coronavirus. According to him, deliveries are not going as originally planned, and some European countries on this basis were classified as “second class”.