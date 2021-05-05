NATO countries are faced with a redistribution of forces in the world due to the strengthening of China and the “partially aggressive” behavior of Russia. This was stated by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her speech at the congress “For a future-oriented transatlantic partnership” on May 5.

Among other challenges, the politician identified the coronavirus pandemic and climate protection issues.

At the same time, Merkel stressed that the United States remains Europe’s most important partner and an “inevitable” ally of Germany. In her opinion, European states with no other region of the world have “so many common values ​​and interests.”

“Only together with the United States can we effectively participate in globalization, we are much stronger if we share common positions,” she quoted her as saying UrduPoint Wednesday, May 5th.

Earlier, on April 20, Angela Merkel said that despite the differences, it is necessary to remain in dialogue with Russia. She also stressed that Germany intends to continue trade with Russia, including in the energy sector.

In March, Christoph Leitl, president of the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry, admitted that Europe made mistakes in its relations with Russia. In his opinion, relations between Russia and Europe have reached their lowest point, but there is a chance for their reboot.