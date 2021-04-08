Angela Merkel is reportedly considering changing the Infection Protection Act. An initiative is now coming from circles within the Union.

Update from April 8th, 10:09 am: “I don’t see this exponential increase, which we had to fear,”: Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) has spoken out against a tough nationwide lockdown in this phase of the corona pandemic. The circumstances are not there, said Weil on Thursday in the ZDF morning magazine.

Although there were fewer tests over Easter and the currently lower number of cases are not necessarily meaningful, the Prime Minister sees a positive development. “The situation in the hospitals in Lower Saxony is relaxed. More and more parts of our country are growing out of the emergency brake. And I have the impression that many people have changed their behavior. ”Weil wants to support this positive development and not burden families with too strict measures.

At the same time, Weil said in the interview that Lower Saxony would not, like Bavaria, pre-order the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V. “The fact that this is done by the colleague who otherwise always demands emphatically uniform behavior in fighting pandemics with pithy words speaks for itself.”

Merkel and Union want to overthrow disagreed country leaders: “The Chancellor is obviously threatening the countries”

Update from March 7th, 10:15 p.m .: Not only Chancellor Angela Merkel is apparently working on a way out of the problems in the fight against corona: The federal government should be given significantly more opportunities to fight the corona pandemic – even if it comes from an initiative of the CDU / CSU parliamentary group. The Union in the Bundestag is campaigning for a change to the Infection Protection Act, apparently independent of Merkel’s plans (see update from 7:25 p.m.).

The Union politicians Norbert Röttgen, Johann Wadephul and Yvonne Magwas have sent a “joint initiative to amend the Infection Protection Act” to the MPs, like bild.de reported. The parliamentary group leader Ralf Brinkhaus (CDU) and CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt should also support the initiative.

Merkel: More powers for the federal government? “It’s not about weakening the countries”

According to the report, the central point of the plan is a possibility for the federal government to issue statutory ordinances in future to combat the corona pandemic and thus to introduce measures across Germany. So far, this has only been possible at the state level. “It’s not about weakening the countries. The point is that the federal government can act at all, ”explained Röttgen.

The initiative is justified primarily with the great disagreement at the Prime Minister’s Conference, which made it difficult to combat the pandemic in a targeted manner. The federal government also bears the “major financial consequences” of the pandemic and must therefore be given expanded competencies in the fight against corona. It is not yet known whether the initiative was started in an address with the Chancellor. Röttgen had already expressed a call for a Bundestag initiative on a talk show

Merkel bang: Chancellor is apparently serious – law instead of the next summit hanging party?

Update from March 7th, 7:25 p.m .: Is Angela Merkel taking action in the corona policy? The Chancellor is apparently currently examining the possibility of bringing an amendment to the Infection Protection Act to a vote in the Bundestag – at least that’s how it reports bild.de. A changed law could stipulate uniform lockdown regulations for Germany. The reason for the move is said to be the fact that Merkel cannot make a majority among the prime ministers of the federal states. The heads of state are scheduled to meet for another Corona summit on Monday. However, a move by CDU leader Armin Laschet had primarily brought to light disagreement.

However, the Chancellor cannot completely ignore the federal states, because the amendment to the Infection Protection Act would have to be ratified by the Federal Council after the Bundestag. Merkel could, however, speculate that the pressure on the prime ministers would increase significantly and that the state leaders could approve the draft law.

Merkel is considering changing the protection against infection – countries react angrily

It is not yet known exactly what the change in the law will look like. The change could include, among other things, that a lockdown takes effect automatically when the incidence, R-value and other factors in a circle reach a certain value, as also wa.de * reported. Merkel had recently indicated this special route – an affront to the Prime Minister – in the TV talk “Anne Will”.

The main winds against the report are coming from the Länder. “Why simple when things can be complicated?” Replied Thuringia’s head of state Bodo Ramelow to the Chancellor’s plan. “Ms. Merkel is obviously threatening the federal states – and is preparing her emergency nail: a federal law,” said an SPD-led state chancellery opposite bild.de.

Merkel and Laschet agree on lockdown: Söder threatens to burst the Monday summit

Update from April 7th, 3:20 p.m .: The next Corona summit should take place on Monday. But now Bavaria’s Prime Minister and CSU leader Markus Söder is questioning the federal-state meeting. The background to this is apparently that Söder does not consider an early summit to be feasible this week (see first report). Too much disagreement among the country leaders over the demand for a uniform approach, such as another hard lockdown, is apparently the reason for this.

When asked, Söder said that the summit scheduled for Monday may also come too early. The CSU politician said after a meeting of the Bavarian cabinet in Munich. “We have to define what will be decided at the next MPK,” said Söder. Another important question is how vaccinations affect citizens’ rights *. The evaluation of the other corona numbers also speak against a meeting on Monday.

Merkel reacts to Laschet’s initiative: Lockdown should come

First report from April 7th, 12.15 p.m .:

Berlin – A short, uniform lockdown. This is what Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) calls for, according to the Chancellor’s spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, at the federal press conference on Wednesday.

Angela Merkel speaks up through the spokeswoman: Short, uniform corona lockdown in Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out through her spokeswoman for another clear shutdown of public life in Germany. The Chancellor indirectly supports Armin Laschet’s proposal for a “bridge lockdown”. When asked how Chancellor Merkel did the Requirement Laschets * The deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer pointed out in Berlin that there is currently no good database for new corona infections, but the number of intensive care beds used speaks a very clear language.

“That is why every demand for a short, uniform lockdown is correct. A common nationwide approach would also be important here, ”said Demmer. She added: “The variety of the rules that have been adopted does not contribute to security and acceptance at the moment.” For early consultations between the Prime Minister and the Federal Chancellor, as suggested by CDU boss Laschet, there is currently “obviously no majority” “.

Laschet’s bridge lockdown: support from Merkel and Söder

Previously, CDU boss Armin Laschet * had brought a “bridge lockdown” into play. In his assessment of the situation, he agreed with many country leaders, the Chancellor and Health Minister Jens Spahn, said the NRW Prime Minister on Monday. “It’s about two or three weeks,” he told the “ZDF morning magazine”.

Laschet’s plan: Shut down the whole of Germany for a period of two to three weeks with tougher corona protective measures until the nationwide incidence falls below the target of 100. On Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute reported an incidence of 110.1, but pointed out that much data was not reported over the Easter days. CSU boss Söder already supported the plans, but also stated that uniformity would be difficult because the SPD-led countries would oppose a uniform lockdown. There is also no “great support” among the CDU-governed countries. On Wednesday, the Bavarian Prime Minister Söder also stated that he did not believe in an early MPK. Söder justified this with the different opinions of the federal states for a uniform approach. (aka / dpa) * Merkur.de msl24.de and wa.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.

