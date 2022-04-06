Ukrainian war, Merkel and Steinmeier accused for the new ‘Russian syndrome’

Who would have thought, even just a few months ago, that Angela Merkel would she find herself struggling to defend her legacy? Who would have thought that the image that will go down in history of her, her icon, would be threatened by the ghosts of her relationships with fly? From a past, often glorified, also made up of hundreds of phone calls and meetings with Vladimir Putin, in an attempt to keep alive the dialogue with the Kremlin, the architrave of German multipolarity of recent decades? Today, in the face of the gruesome images coming in from Buchawhile Russian bombs continue to fall on Ukrainian cities and civilian death tolls reach triple figures, they are getting louder – in Germanyin Ukrainein Polandin the world – the voices that call into question at least two decades of the Federal Republic’s foreign policy.

Last agon of controversy the German ‘no’ to ‘accession of Ukraine to NATO by Merkel in 2008 and the launch of the megaNord Stream pipeline 2which the former chancellor continued to defend until the end, but which ultimately his successor Olaf Scholz had to hastily ‘freeze’. Controversy also extended to the German president, Frank-Walter Steinmeierwho was head of the chancellery at the time of Gerhard Schroeder (now a leading manager on the boards of Rosneft, Nord Stream and Gazprom) as well as twice foreign minister in the Merkel governments. In short: at the dock there is the whole sequel of the German Ostpolitik from the fall of the Wall to today, that attempt to “build bridges” with Moscow in the name of an “architecture of European security” that also included Moscow.

To say, even the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung – a newspaper traditionally close to the Chancellor – yesterday had the headline in block letters “Merkel’s strategic mistake“, about the summit Born of 2008 of Bucharest: it was, thus the Faz, a “wrong calculation” that contributed to today’s war disasters. “At that summit the then president Bush wanted to arrive at a rapid reception of the former Soviet republic: Germany and France prevented it, out of consideration for Russia. “The compromise that came out of it, where a future accession was promised without ever taking it to the bottom, was” the worst of all the solutions “, says the newspaper:” If theUkraine had been accepted, Putin would never have dared an attack, and if membership had not been envisaged, at least this excuse for an attack would have failed “. In practice, the Bucharest decision created” a strategic no man’s land from which Putin has been cutting out individual pieces for 14 years. “Definitely, the Faz cut short,” it was not a masterpiece of Western diplomacy. “

Merkel’s comment

So, for the first time in weeks, she hit the same shot former chancellor: with an official note released by one of his spokesman, Merkel has made it known that he is faithful to his decision at the time. He adds, the notes, that “in the light of the horrors visible to Bucha and in other places ofUkraineall the efforts of the federal government and the international community to stand by Ukraine and to commit to an end to Russia’s barbarism and war find its full support. “It is difficult to argue that this is enough. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky he had reiterated his strong criticisms of the Germanywho had spoken of an “absurd fear of some politicians towards Russia”, due to which there was a revolution in Ukraine, eight years of blood in the Donbass and now “the worst conflict in Europe since the Second World War”.

From there the provocative invitation addressed to Merkel and also to the former French president Nicolas Sarkozyalso the protagonist of that fateful summit of 2008: “I invite Mrs Merkel and Mr Sarkozy to visit Bucha to see where the policy of concessions to Russia has led to.” Words as heavy as stones, even those from Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki: “Madam Chancellor, you have been silent since the beginning of the war. But it was precisely the German policy of the last ten, fifteen, years that gave Russia a force that is entirely based on the monopoly of the sale of its fossil energies”.

Obviously the reference here is to the Germany’s dependence on Russian gas and to Nord Stream pipeline 2, vigorously opposed in recent years by both the United States and France, obviously not to mention Ukraine. Yesterday too Steinmeier he finally declared that “it was a mistake to keep faith with the project”. A real ‘mea culpà that of the president, after days and days in which he was called into question for his choices in foreign policy towards Moscow. Starting with the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin, Andrij Melnykaccording to which for the German head of state the relationship with Moscow “is something fundamental, even sacred”.

Steinmeier’s bitter balance

The man of Kiev he then increased the dose, adding that since the times of Chancellor Schroeder Steinmeier had created “a network of contacts with Russia in which many people are involved who still play an important role in the traffic light government. “Hit to the heart, the German president acknowledged his mistakes in the newspapers and on television:” We have kept alive the bridges to which the Russia he no longer believed and about which our partners had warned us several times “.

And as for the invasion ofUkraine, Steinmeier he explains that “my assessment was that Putin would not have risked the complete economic, political and moral ruin of his country in the name of imperial madness: in this I was wrong, as were others”. In short, that of the tenant of Castello Bellevue is a “bitter balance”, given that “we have failed in the construction of a common European home in which the Russia“But apparently not even this is enough to calm the waters. At least not for Welt, which dedicates a long editorial to Steinmeier’s faults signed by her former director Thomas Schmid:” She has always stressed the need for dialogue with Moscow, but he never warned clearly and unambiguously about the threat posed by Russia.

He never begged theEurope to defend oneself, instead appealing to understanding for concern Putin that the Russia was aggressively surrounded by the West “. To think that alarm bells were not lacking, all in the sign of the” dark side “of relations between Moscow and Berlin. Starting with the hacker attack against the Bundestag in 2015, which according to Germany was And then the case of the murder of a former Georgian militiaman in broad daylight in a park in the German capital, this too concocted – this is the accusation of the investigators – by the Russian secret services, an episode that provoked a first expulsions of Russian diplomats from Germany.

As was the government itself Merkel to bluntly blame the Kremlin for the poisoning of dissident Aleksei Navalny, who was taken to the German capital and treated by doctors from the Charitè hospital in Berlin. A mocking fate, that of the former ‘girl from the east’: raised in the GDR, rising to politics on the still smoking rubble of the Berlin Wallconsidered for many years the only one able to stand up to Vladimir Putin, with whom she dealt directly in Russian, proud to keep the portrait of Catherine the Great on her desk for years. And today she is forced to see her place in history jeopardized by a new “Russian syndrome” thirty years after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

