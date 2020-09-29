Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, September 28, held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, reports TASS…

During the dialogue, the head of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers outlined the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and also expressed concern over the ongoing hostilities.

Pashinyan also called on Merkel to make every effort to influence the destructive position of the Turkish side.

The German Chancellor, in turn, expressed concern about the aggravation of the situation in the region. She noted that the Karabakh conflict has no other solution than a peaceful one, and also called for the resumption of negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Armenia discussed the sharp exacerbation of the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.