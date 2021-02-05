In the dispute over the shortages of corona vaccines, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and French President Emmanuel Macron have supported the EU, but also called for improvements: “The production capacities in the EU are not as large as we imagined” said Merkel on Friday in Berlin after a video conference with Macron. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had previously admitted errors in the vaccination strategy.

Macron called the situation serious: “We are in the middle of the battle and we have to fight,” he said, referring to the many corona deaths in Europe. Nevertheless, he and Merkel defended the decision to jointly order vaccines as the EU. Going into competition against each other would only have created “chaos,” said Macron.

At the same time, the President pushed the pace: The EU had bought 2.3 million vaccine doses, now production in Europe must be accelerated, he demanded. In addition, the vaccine would have to be adapted to the highly contagious mutants. “From April a lot will be better,” Macron was convinced.

Von der Leyen had previously admitted mistakes. “We should have explained to people that things are moving forward, but slowly, and that there will be problems and delays in these completely new procedures,” she told the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

At the two-hour Security and Defense Council with the Foreign and Defense Ministers, Berlin and Paris agreed to advance joint projects for a fighter aircraft, a tank and a Euro drone. In the next few weeks, further courses are to be set in order to build a prototype for the fighter aircraft that is being planned together with Spain. It is to replace the Eurofighter by 2040.

At the transatlantic level, Merkel welcomed the promise of the new US President Joe Biden to want to work “shoulder to shoulder” with European partners again. It is “good news that America is returning diplomatically and appearing powerfully,” stressed the Chancellor.

Macron hopes for the USA

Macron expressed the hope for a “new approach” by the US to NATO and a “clarification of the political ambitions of the alliance”. Under US President Donald Trump, the president had certified the alliance as “brain dead” and called for an independent European defense policy. In the autumn, Macron rebuked Federal Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU), who had described Europe’s strategic autonomy as an “illusion”.

France and Germany also want to continue to cooperate on the issue of security for the Sahel zone in Africa. Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) is to take part in the next Sahel summit in Chad in mid-February. Germany is involved with around 1,500 soldiers in EU and UN training missions in Mali. France wants to reduce the number of its currently around 5000 soldiers to counter terrorism in the region. (AFP)