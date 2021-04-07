Following the proposal for a bridge lockdown, Chancellor Merkel is now speaking through a spokeswoman. And Söder questions the planned summit.

Update from April 7th, 3:20 p.m .: The next Corona summit should take place on Monday. But now Bavaria’s Prime Minister and CSU leader Markus Söder is questioning the federal-state meeting. The background to this is apparently that Söder does not consider an early summit to be feasible this week (see first report). Too much disagreement among the country leaders over the demand for a uniform approach, such as another hard lockdown, is apparently the reason for this.

When asked, Söder said that the summit scheduled for Monday may also come too early. The CSU politician said after a meeting of the Bavarian cabinet in Munich. “We have to define what will be decided at the next MPK,” said Söder. Another important question is how vaccinations affect citizens’ rights. The evaluation of the other corona numbers also speak against a meeting on Monday.

Merkel reacts to Laschet’s initiative: Lockdown should come

Berlin – A short, uniform lockdown. This is what Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) calls for, according to the Chancellor’s spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, at the federal press conference on Wednesday.

Angela Merkel speaks up through the spokeswoman: Short, uniform corona lockdown in Germany

Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke out through her spokeswoman for another clear shutdown of public life in Germany. The Chancellor indirectly supports Armin Laschet’s proposal for a “bridge lockdown”. When asked how Chancellor Merkel assessed Laschet’s demand, the deputy government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer pointed out in Berlin that there is currently no good database for new corona infections, but the number of intensive care beds used speaks a very clear language.

“That is why every demand for a short, uniform lockdown is correct. A common nationwide approach would also be important here, ”said Demmer. She added: “The variety of the rules that have been adopted does not contribute to security and acceptance at the moment.” For early consultations between the Prime Minister and the Federal Chancellor, as suggested by CDU boss Laschet, there is currently “obviously no majority” “.

Laschet’s bridge lockdown: support from Merkel and Söder

Previously, CDU boss Armin Laschet * had brought a “bridge lockdown” into play. In his assessment of the situation, he agreed with many country leaders, the Chancellor and Health Minister Jens Spahn, said the NRW Prime Minister on Monday. “It’s about two or three weeks,” he told the “ZDF morning magazine”.

Laschet’s plan: Shut down the whole of Germany for a period of two to three weeks with tougher corona protective measures until the nationwide incidence falls below the target of 100. On Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute reported an incidence of 110.1, but pointed out that much data was not reported over the Easter days. CSU boss Söder already supported the plans, but also stated that uniformity would be difficult because the SPD-led countries would oppose a uniform lockdown. There is also no “great support” among the CDU-governed countries. On Wednesday, the Bavarian Prime Minister Söder also stated that he did not believe in an early MPK. Söder justified this with the different opinions of the federal states for a uniform approach.

